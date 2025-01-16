Aotearoa's Metal Trio ALIEN WEAPONRY Announce New Album, Te Rā + Drop First Single 'Mau Moko

Modern groove metal trio ALIEN WEAPONRY are pleased to announce their heaviest, most powerful and mature offering to date, Te Rā, out March 28, 2025 via Napalm Records.

Since releasing their acclaimed debut Tū (2018), the band have been lauded for their kinetic presence and sound, as well as their vital blend of culturally profound lyricism in both English and te reo Māori. With their third full-length album, ALIEN WEAPONRY expand on their hallmark messages of cultural, societal and environmental resilience while delivering their most massive-sounding, focused musical output ever. In the hands of veteran producer/mixer Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira, Megadeth) and featuring a guest vocal appearance from longtime ALIEN WEAPONRY champion Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God, Te Rā’s gnashing blend of groove, nu, math and thrash metal shines with anthemic choruses and refreshed technical skill.

With today's album announcement, the band have unleashed a brand new, grooving single, 'Mau Moko'. The track honours Tā moko while delving into the costs of maintaining customs that are at odds with dominant cultural norms.

'Mau Moko' lyricist/bassist Tūranga Porowini Morgan-Edmonds says:

"Māori have a rich history of marking traditions that were nearly lost during colonisation. These traditions are currently in the process of a much needed cultural revival, and I was inspired by that. I wanted the lyrics to remind people that moko is, and always will be, a part of who we are. With the song's video, we wanted to show the darker side of the history of moko and how the head trade played a part in the near extinction of the tradition. We fought through it and continue to fight for its revival still today!"

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading On Te Rā, listeners can hear the band doubling-down on the aggression in the verses before applying temperance, especially in the case of ‘Taniwha’, a death metal-leaning banger featuring the particularly raw aforementioned guest vocal from Randy Blythe. Lyrically, there’s a noticeable tilt towards despondency, hopelessness, and frustration on Te Rā. While bassist Tūranga Porowini Morgan-Edmonds' lyrics in Māori on songs like ‘Tama-nui-te-rā’ and ‘Ponaturi’ draw from the themes of history, battle lore and mysticism that made the first two albums so rich, frontman/guitarist Lewis Raharuhi de Jong's English-language lyrics illustrate the impact when culture collides with disenfranchisement day to day. ‘Crown’ and ‘Hanging by a Thread’ take us into the headspace where struggle pushes people to the brink of desperation, while on ‘Blackened Sky’ and ‘1000 Friends’, Lewis addresses universal woes like the looming threat of World War III and the damaging effects of social media. On album closer ‘Te Kore’, Tūranga dives into primordial nothingness at the root of the Māori origin story, while on 'Mau Moko', he finds the middle ground between these perspectives. Taken as a whole, Te Rā grapples with what it’s like to be caught in the pull of divergent cultures – not just for the descendants of colonised people, but for all of us.

ALIEN WEAPONRY have solidified themselves as one of the greatest young metal bands of their generation with renewed musical tenacity and crucial messaging. Te Rā is a bold and unwavering call to celebrate and uphold the rich legacies of Māori and other communities within Aotearoa—voices that are not only part of us but essential to shaping our shared future.

ALIEN WEAPONRY frontman/guitarist Lewis Raharuhi de Jong adds:

"We really stepped it up this time, as we understood that this album had to go further. We went through a lot of songs and scrapped entire sections of songs. We kept working them and working them until we got them right. Then, with the way we were pushing ourselves musically, I knew it was important to challenge myself lyrically as well. This time I delved into difficult emotional places and mental states. There’s a lot of existential dread running through the album, and I tried to find the right words to describe the indescribable.”

ALIEN WEAPONRY are set to hit the road for a nationwide tour, bringing their unparalleled fusion of cultural and heavy metal storytelling to audiences across Aotearoa. Joined by fellow heavyweights Shepherds Reign, the tour promises a night of raw intensity, combining multi-lingual narratives, thunderous rhythms, and blistering riffs that will captivate metal fans and newcomers alike.

Fans across the motu can expect to experience the same intensity and connection to Māori traditions that have made ALIEN WEAPONRY one of the most exciting acts in modern metal, the trio has performed alongside legends like Slayer, Gojira, and Anthrax, while continuing to stay true to their roots. Don’t miss your chance to witness this acclaimed metal act as they dominate stages across Aotearoa in 2025. Tickets are on sale now, get them from alienweaponry.com/tour.

ALIEN WEAPONRY Headlining New Zealand:

03/14/25: Kirikiriroa (Hamilton, NZ) @ Factory

03/15/25: Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington, NZ) @ Jim Beam Homegrown

03/20/25: Ngāmotu (New Plymouth, NZ) @ TSB Showplace

03/21/25: Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland, NZ) @ Powerstation

03/22/25: Ōtautahi (Christchurch, NZ) @ James Hay Theatre

03/23/25: Tāhuna (Queenstown, NZ) @ AJ Hackett Kawarau Bungy Centre

In addition, Alien Weaponry is bringing their incredible journey to the big screen this Waitangi Day with the release of their documentary, ALIEN WEAPONRY: Kua Tupu Te Ara. The film, which premiered at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival, offers a deeply personal look into the first six years of the band's touring career, spanning Australasia, Europe, and America. Directed by Kent Belcher and produced by Nigel McCulloch, the documentary captures the highs and lows of life on the road, offering an intimate glimpse into the band’s journey and their unwavering commitment to performing in te reo Māori. Fans will have the chance to witness the story of ALIEN WEAPONRY in cinemas across Aotearoa this Waitangi Day—a fitting date to celebrate.

