RaceRanger Brings Cutting-Edge Tech To Challenge Wānaka Age-Group Athletes

Photo/Supplied

Wānaka, New Zealand – 17 January

RaceRanger, a pioneering triathlon drafting detection system developed in New Zealand, will make its debut with age-group athletes at next month’s Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Half. This marks a significant milestone for the technology, which has already been embraced by professional athletes in non-drafting triathlons worldwide over the past two years. After being used as an early test event at pro level in 2023 and 2024, Challenge Wānaka will be the company’s first foray into the amateur ranks of athletes.

Challenge Wānaka, widely regarded as one of the most picturesque and demanding triathlons globally, has been a must-do event for athletes seeking an exceptional race experience amidst New Zealand’s stunning natural landscapes. Returning to its original lakeside venue in central Wānaka for its 19th edition on February 15, 2025, this year’s race will also provide a unique world-first opportunity for participants to experience RaceRanger’s innovative technology firsthand.

Jane Sharman, Trust and Event Director for the Challenge Wānaka Sports Trust, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership: “We’re incredibly excited to host RaceRanger’s first age-group trial right here in Wānaka. This event has always been about more than just the race; it’s about community, innovation, and showcasing the best of our region. Having RaceRanger provide this world-first trial, not only enhances the athlete experience but also reinforces Challenge Wānaka’s commitment to leading the way in triathlon advancements. We can’t wait to see how this technology transforms the way our athletes compete and connect with the sport.”

RaceRanger's New Zealand roots run deep, with CEO James Elvery and Co-Founder Dylan McNeice both having strong personal ties to Wānaka. "Wānaka is where my family has spent countless summers and winters, and now it's home," says Elvery. "My RaceRanger Co-Founder Dylan McNeice won Challenge Wānaka 3 times when it was a full distance event, and it's THE race that I recommend to any athlete I meet overseas looking to come to New Zealand for a holiday. This race is iconic—the course, the community, the scenery—it's unmatched. Starting our first age-group trials here was a no-brainer." confirmed Elvery.

RaceRanger’s system works by displaying light signals on the rear of a bike to indicate following distances, helping athletes maintain fair competition. While already a staple at professional events, this trial will allow the team to adapt the technology for the unique needs of age-group athletes. Elvery notes, “Age-group athletes are incredibly diverse, and this trial will help us refine the system for broader use, from competitive racers to those who are here to enjoy the journey. We’re also developing features like precise athlete tracking for spectators and enhanced safety alerts for race organisers. It’ll be able to quickly alert the race organisers when an athlete has stopped on the side of the road and possibly had a crash, which will mean that targeted help can get to them faster.”

Photo/Supplied

In addition to its role in fostering fair competition, RaceRanger is also focused on enhancing the overall triathlon experience. From providing detailed post-race data to improving live tracking for supporters and family following along. Elvery explains “after the race, it can supply a ton of interesting new data, about who overtook who, when and where on the course. How long did it take, did the overtake happen legally etc, and then compare that with all the other passing activity through the race by the rest of the field. There’s a lot of room to expand into here, and triathletes love their data”. The technology has the potential to transform how triathlons are experienced by both athletes and spectators alike.

Elvery adds “In Wānaka we’ll be looking to get as hands on as possible with a good number of age-group bikes, to understand in detail the subtle differences in set-up between them and what we see with the pros. With the higher numbers, it will also clearly highlight to us which parts of our back-end processes won’t scale to the thousands and need redesigning to make the step across.”

Challenge Wānaka is part of the global Challenge Family series, renowned for its focus on athlete-centric races in stunning locations. This year’s event will take place on February 15th and is set to further cement its reputation as a leader in innovation and community engagement.

Entries for the 2025 Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Festival are still open, visit www.challenge-wanaka.com for more details.

RaceRanger are in the middle of a capital raise to fund their scalability goals and are open the discussing the opportunity directly with new investors. For more information about RaceRanger, including investment opportunities, contact hello@raceranger.com.

