Paralympic Bronze Medallist Peter Cowan Awarded Paralympian Pin

Peter Cowan receives his Paralympian Pin from Paralympics NZ Chair Jana Rangooni. Waka Ama NZ CE Lara Collins (right) holds Peter’s Paralympic bronze medal / Supplied

Paralympian #231 Peter Cowan was elated to be presented his official numbered pin by Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) at the Waka Ama National Sprint Championships at Lake Karapiro, Cambridge.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games VL3 200m bronze medallist in the sport of Para canoe received the pin – which ispresented to every Paralympianwho represents New Zealand at the Paralympic Games.

Peter’s journey to the Paralympic podium in France resonated with the New Zealand public and was testament to the resilience and positive attitude of the Hastings-based athlete.

Following a serious accident, which led to the amputation of his injured leg, when training on his bike for the IronMāori triathlon aged 15, he took up paddling in his final year at high school.

Developing into an outstanding talent, Pete won gold medals at the World Waka Ama Championships, before later competing in Para canoe. The father-of-two achieved a breakthrough VL3 200m silver medal competing in the va’a boat at the 2024 ICF Para Canoe World Championships in Szeged, Hungary.

On his Paralympic debut appearance at Paris 2024 the Hawke’s Bay Kayak Racing Club and Haetea Ocean Sports Inc member excelled to take a brilliant bronze medal in the Men’s 200m VL3 on the final day of the programme in the French capital. Pete’s podium finish ensured the NZ Paralympic Team collected a total of nine medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

A delighted Pete, who completed the Adaptive Men’s VL3 200m and 500m double at the New Zealand Waka Ama National Sprint Championships on Wednesday (15 Jan) said: “I’m proud to join a special group of athletes. To receive the pin is recognition for the huge support I have received throughout my sporting journey from whānau, friends and the wider sporting community, all of whom have been with me every step of the way.”

Peter Cowan pictured with Jana Rangooni. / Supplied

PNZ Board Chair Jana Rangooni added: “Pete’s thrilling bronze medal on the final day of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games memorably set the seal on the NZ Paralympic Team’s quest in the French capital. To receive his Paralympic pin is a special moment and a wonderful acknowledgement of joining a very elite club of New Zealand Paralympians.”

Notes:

About the New Zealand Paralympic Team

NZ Paralympic Team strives to challenge perceptions towards disability, showcasing high performance athletes who prove anything is possible.

Since Tel Aviv 1968 Paralympic Games, 237 New Zealand Paralympians have been part of New Zealand Paralympic Teams competing at 27 Paralympic Games (15 summer and 12 winter) winning a staggering 245 medals (210 in summer and 35 in winter).

About Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ)

Paralympics New Zealand is the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) for New Zealand. We are a charity and our overall vision is ‘Transforming lives through Para sport’. As a member of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), we are part of a worldwide social change movement, which uses the power of sport to positively influence community perceptions of disabled people and to promote a more diverse and inclusive society.

To do this, we support and celebrate the achievements of Para athletes at international and national competitions all year round. Every two years, we lead New Zealand teams to the Paralympic Games. We also work in the local community to advocate for sport to become more accessible for disabled people and to support the creation of more systems and programmes to enable participation in Para sport.

Our funding comes from a mix of public donations, fundraisers, philanthropic partners, commercial partners, plus government and community grants, which together make our Para sport, community and advocacy programmes possible.

