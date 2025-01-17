Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wax Mustang Announces Five Date 'Mustang II' Aotearoa Tour

Friday, 17 January 2025, 9:15 am
Press Release: Broken Record Publicity

Wax Mustang (Photo/Supplied)

Get ready, Aotearoa — Wax Mustang, the Dunedin born rap-game renegade, is hitting the road this March to bring his high-octane energy and unapologetic swagger to five cities around the country. Armed with his new acclaimed EP Mustang II, he’s back to serve up his signature vibe with one simple question: “how cold are those beers? Not cold enough.”

Known for his genre-defying sound, Mustang’s live shows are a full-throttle spectacle that’ll leave your ears buzzing and your adrenaline pumping.

This isn’t just a tour; it’s a Mustang-sized takeover. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at moshtix.co.nz

TOUR DATES:
Friday 1 March | U-Bar, Dunedin
Friday 7 March | Double Whammy, Auckland
Saturday 8 March | Last Place, Hamilton
Friday 21 March | Hide, Christchurch
Saturday 22 March | San Fran, Wellington

Coming off a string of viral moments and certified bangers, Wax Mustang has proven he’s more than a rapper—he’s a vibe. From boom-bap to laid-back, Wax blends his love of hip-hop dipped in nostalgia with unfiltered flair. It’s raw. It’s real. It’s ridiculously fun.

Whether you’re a day-one fan or a curious newcomer, this is your chance to see the man, the myth, the Mustang in action. Expect fresh tracks, fan favourites, and a whole lotta chaos—in the best way possible. Kick it in the guts! Secure your spot to the heavyweight bout of the year immediately!

