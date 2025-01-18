Three Generations, One Team: Family Trio Set To Tackle Kathmandu Coast To Coast

In an inspiring display of family legacy and endurance, 15-year-old Lewis Blay will compete in this year’s Kathmandu Coast to Coast race as part of a three-generation team, joined by his uncle Aaron Prince and grandfather Russel Prince.

The iconic race, which stretches across the South Island from the West Coast to the East Coast, holds deep personal significance for the family

70-year-old Russel was the winner of the 1987 longest day event and has completed over 20 Coast to Coast races. He was also known to set the standard for over 10 years when it came to the mountain run and still holds the national record for the 100km road running race.

For 15-year-old Lewis, the opportunity to finally race the Kathmandu Coast to Coast is a dream come true.

“My grandad and uncle have being doing it for a long time and they’ve always been really good at adventure racing so I’ve always looked up to them. Then my Mum did the race last year and it just really motivated me to be a part of it.”

Lewis, who’s competing in the 30.5km mountain run stage, has been running competitively for the last three years but this will be the longest and most gruelling race so far.

“I do a lot of tramping and river crossings but in most of the races I do, the worst it gets is gravel roads.”

His Grandfather Russell says he was “blown away” with the invite to join the team.

“It’s great seeing young guys like lewis doing the race. It’s just amazing, I can’t believe I got asked to go in a team with them.”

Russell took Lewis and a friend through the mountain run last April and said the boys were fast but still a had a few things to learn.

“They’d get lost very easily without being shown the route on the West Coast side”

“I was pleased to wave them goodbye at Goat Pass though where they bounded away down the Eastern side of the track to meet Lewis’ Dad Andy, then I came out about an hour later.”

Lewis’ uncle Aaron Prince says it’s a really special to be competing as a family team.

“Obviously Dad’s a previous winner and I’ve done the race a few times myself so it’s time for that third generation to get keen I guess.”

Aaron is no stranger to the world of endurance sport, with a total of 7 Coast to Coast events under his belt. He’s also competed in adventure races around the world and won the notorious GODZone event here in New Zealand.

"When I was growing up both Mum and Dad were doing the Coast to Coast and other adventure racers.”

“And then myself and my sisters got into it and now the next generation is doing it and it’s not cause we’re forcing them - they actually really want to do it, so it’s quite fun.”

“The cool thing about the Coast to Coast is the history - it’s been going over 40 years and very similar course and it’s always been the major event on the calendar for multi-sporters. If there’s any event you want to do well in , that’s it. It’s the big one you know.”

