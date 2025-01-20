World Jetsprint Championship 2025 Makes Waves In Wanaka

The much-awaited UIM World Jetsprint Championship 2025 is set to kick off in spectacular fashion in Wanaka, New Zealand. A thrilling boat show on Friday, 24th January, will officially open the event, giving the public a unique opportunity to meet the 48 competing teams and marvel at what is arguably the most impressive lineup of Jetsprint boats ever assembled.

With seven teams traveling from the USA and nine from Australia, this year marks the first World Championship since 2018, which was held in Australia. Adding to the excitement, the 2025 championship introduces the LS Class, making this the first time teams will compete across three categories: MTW LS Class, Sprintec Boats Group A, and Building King Superboats.

Race Days and Locations Racing action takes place over two adrenaline-filled days at the Novus Glass Wanaka Aquatrack on Saturday, 25th January, and Sunday, 26th January. Round two will be held a week later at the Shelter View Jetsprint Park in Wanganui, ensuring a double dose of high-octane competition for fans across New Zealand.

Building King Unlimited Superboats: The Pinnacle of Power The Building King Unlimited Superboats category is where the big boys play. With no engine restrictions, these machines are equipped with superchargers and turbos, producing over 1,000 horsepower (750 kW). Weighing around 600 kg, these boats deliver unparalleled speed and excitement, demanding a fearless touch from their drivers.

This class boasts 22 elite teams vying for glory. Among the frontrunners is Australian and World Champion Phonsy Mullan, who has dominated the NZ Jetsprint Championship’s last three rounds. However, New Zealand’s Sam Newdick, a decorated champion across multiple NZ classes and runner-up at the 2016 World Championship, is ready to give Mullan a run for his money. Reuben Hoeksema in his 2JZ showed his form at the last round in Wanganui and is also right up there.

Notable international competitors include Ryan Rogers from the USA, an ex-Group A World Champion, and his son River Rogers, the current NZ LS Class Champion. Adding to the mix are American Eric Werner, Australian Daryl Hutton, and Australian standout Tyler Finch, ensuring a truly global battle for the title. With competition this fierce, predicting a winner is nearly impossible.

Sprintec Boats International Group A: Precision Racing Known for their raw power, International Group A jetsprint boats are armed with 6700cc engines capable of producing over 700 horsepower (520 kW). Competition in this class is nail-bitingly close, with races often decided by fractions of a second.

Hometown hero Ollie Silverton, the reigning NZ, Australian, and World Champion, leads the pack. He’ll face stiff competition from Australia’s Justin Roylance, who has impressively rebuilt his boat after a dramatic crash in Wanganui last December. Other notable challengers include World number 2 Ross Travers from NZ and international contenders Danny Kanppick and Brendan Doyle from Australia, and Steven Church and Chris Farmer from the USA. Expect nothing less than heart-stopping action as these drivers battle for supremacy.

MTW LS Class: A New Era Begins The newly introduced MTW LS Class showcases the Chevrolet LS engine, offering a lightweight, high-performance platform capable of delivering up to 580 horsepower. This class promises thrilling battles as a new generation of engines takes center stage.

The LS Class is set to be a highlight, with Bastion Mullan from Australia, River Rogers from the USA, and John Verry from NZ leading the charge. Other contenders include Kyle Elphinstone from Australia, who has local experience, and NZ’s Paddy Haden and Tim Edhouse. With so much talent on display, this category is anyone’s to win.

Event Details

Venue: Novus Glass Aqua Track, 995 Luggate Wanaka Highway, Luggate

Novus Glass Aqua Track, 995 Luggate Wanaka Highway, Luggate Dates: Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th January 2025

Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th January 2025 Gates Open: 9:00 AM

9:00 AM Ticket Prices: Family (2 adults & 2 youth) – $150.00 (Two-day pass) Adults (17+ years) – $65.00 (Two-day pass) / $42.50 (One-day pass) Youth (6-16 years) – $30.00 (Two-day pass) / $17.50 (One-day pass) Juniors (0-5 years) – Free



How to Watch Tickets are available online, and those unable to attend in person can catch the action via livestream. Saturday’s coverage is free, while Sunday’s can be accessed for $25.00.

