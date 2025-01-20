Fish & Game New Zealand Welcomes Retention Of Hunting And Fishing Portfolio

Fish & Game New Zealand is pleased the Government has retained the Hunting and Fishing portfolio and looks forward to working with the newly appointed Minister James Meager.

"The portfolio reflects Fish & Game’s vision for a New Zealand where hunting and fishing traditions thrive, and all New Zealanders enjoy access to a healthy environment and sustainable wild fish and game resources," says Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan.

"Kiwis have a deep connection to our wild spaces, and a strong history of hunting and freshwater fishing.

"It’s vital that we ensure these habitats and the species they support are healthy and that hunting and fishing remain part of the fabric of the country.

"Hunting and freshwater fishing not only provide sustainable kai for our families, but also foster a deep connection to our natural environment, provide physical and mental health benefits, and an opportunity to connect with family and friends.

"Minister Meager is a keen outdoors enthusiast and we look forward to working closely with him to help support recreational hunters and anglers, enhance public access to natural resources, protect our natural environments and the valued introduced species that live there."

Fish & Game’s key priorities include advocating for the interests of hunters and anglers, protecting and enhancing access to our wild places, legislative reforms, working collaboratively with rural communities and mana whenua to protect and restore habitats, and foster the next generation of hunters and anglers.

Fish & Game New Zealand also thanks outgoing Hunting and Fishing Minister Hon. Todd McClay for his dedication during his tenure.

"Minister McClay has been a passionate advocate for hunters and anglers, and was pivotal in the establishment of the Hunting and Fishing portfolio. He recognises the importance of hunting and freshwater fishing in New Zealand, along with the sustainable management of game bird and sports fish species while safeguarding the habitats that support them.

"He has also worked hard to address important issues like improving access with a new Charter and strengthening collaboration across agencies responsible for managing sport fish and game birds."

