Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington GP Unicycles 455km In 24hrs To Break Guinness World Record

Monday, 20 January 2025, 7:42 pm
Press Release: Ken Looi

The Guinness world record for the longest distance ridden on a unicycle in 24hrs was broken on the weekend by Wellington unicyclist Ken Looi, at Newlands Intermediate school.

Looi rode 455.2354km, beating the old mark of 453.8km set by Sam Wakeling (UK) in 2009.

"It was tough, but much better conditions than my first attempt in November, which I had to abandon because of high wind" Dr Looi said.

The Wellington GP is raising money for medical research via the Malaghan Institute.

Event page and details on: https://adventureunicyclist.com/24hr-record-24/

Event progress and updates on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/905905154864141/?active_tab=discussion

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Ken Looi on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 