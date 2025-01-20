Wellington GP Unicycles 455km In 24hrs To Break Guinness World Record

The Guinness world record for the longest distance ridden on a unicycle in 24hrs was broken on the weekend by Wellington unicyclist Ken Looi, at Newlands Intermediate school.

Looi rode 455.2354km, beating the old mark of 453.8km set by Sam Wakeling (UK) in 2009.

"It was tough, but much better conditions than my first attempt in November, which I had to abandon because of high wind" Dr Looi said.

The Wellington GP is raising money for medical research via the Malaghan Institute.

Event page and details on: https://adventureunicyclist.com/24hr-record-24/

Event progress and updates on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/905905154864141/?active_tab=discussion

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

