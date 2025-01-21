F.A.W.C! 2025 Is On Sale – 1781 Tickets, 36 Events, And A Very Special Lunch!

F.A.W.C grand long lunch. Photo/Supplied.

Hotly anticipated by foodies around the country, the programme for Hawke’s Bay Tourism’s Food and Wine Classic (F.A.W.C!) is out, with an array of events to tempt and tantalise.

It’s the 13th time Summer F.A.W.C! has been staged at restaurants, cafes, vineyards, bars and secret locations across the region famed for its incredible fruit and vegetables, fresh meat and seafood, and internationally acclaimed wines.

Always a standout on the F.A.W.C! calendar, the Grand Long Lunch is back for its third year. Held in conjunction with Cuisine magazine at a secret location in a stunning setting within the newest Great Wine Capital of the world, it will also be the last chance to see one celebrated chef work his magic, before he makes the move to Byron Bay.

Cory Campbell has enjoyed a glittering career heading up kitchens in some of the best restaurants in Australasia, including The Grove in Auckland and Melbourne’s Vue de Monde. Named Cuisine Chef of the Year in 2024, he’s moving on from The Grove to establish a new co-operative of eateries - from bistro to fine dining - and a boutique hotel over the Tasman. But before he goes, he’ll be providing the first course of a delicious five on Saturday 15th March.

While Cory won’t be drawn on exactly what he’ll produce from his pop-up kitchen, he promises “the best fish in New Zealand,” and says he’s teamed up with a local seed supplier to provide some of the other elements of his dish. “I’m working with Kay Baxter at the Koanga Institute,” he tells, “who has the most remarkable produce, all grown for seed. Of course, when you harvest the seeds, you have a lot of other parts of the plant left over, so it’s exciting to be able to utilise that and help tell Kay’s story.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Brandishing the pans alongside Cory, four other outstanding hatted chefs and restaurants are represented - Sam Clark, from Central Fire Station Bistro, Rosewood Cape Kidnappers pastry chef Claire Hunter, Georgia van Prehn from Mr Morris, winner of the One to Watch at the Cuisine Good Food Awards last year and the chef behind the American Express Restaurant of the Year for 2024 Ben Bayly, of Ahi.

Each course will be matched with a spectacular Hawke’s Bay wine and given the region’s recent honour of being named one of just 12 Great Wine Capitals worldwide, ticket holders will be in for a real treat, says Hawke’s Bay Tourism’s CEO, Hamish Saxton. “F.A.W.C! has a reputation for delivering outstanding food and wine experiences, whether they’re laid-back or lavish,” he says. “Our point of difference, as both a Great Wine Capital, and a destination for local and international foodies, is our fun but attentive hospitality, and that will certainly be on show at F.A.W.C!”

This year’s celebration of Hawke’s Bay produce boasts a total of 1781 tickets on sale from today, and a record number of free or pay-as-you-eat walk-up events. One of them is a New Zealand first. The Hastings Meatball Festival is the brainchild of Hastings District Council, and pits local chefs, cooks and bakers against one another in the quest to find the perfect mouthful.

Hawke’s Bay - famous, or perhaps infamous, for inventing a much-loved version of a European bitterbal (ground meat encased in a crispy shell) – has something of a pre-occupation with meatballs, says Hastings mayor Sandra Hazelhurst. “This is truly a first for Aotearoa New Zealand – a festival dedicated to our love of a perfect meatball. We have a delicious line-up, including Italian restaurant Sazio, crafting a traditional meaty version, Daniel Brennan from urban winery Decibel who will be rolling out his Philadelphian grandad’s famous recipe, and local legends Fun Buns are rebranding for the evening – to Fun Balls!”

Elsewhere during the 10 days of F.A.W.C!, which opens on Friday March 14th, there are elegant dinners, spirited high teas, glam cocktail parties, exclusive wine tours, rowdy barbeque suppers, fascinating cooking demonstrations and stimulating guest speakers. One such esteemed visitor to Hawke’s Bay is gastronome, personality and author Peta Mathias who brings her unique flair for storytelling to the newly refurbished Pask Winery. At La Vie En Pask, she’ll share adventures from a life lived boldly in both France and New Zealand while inviting attendees to enjoy a French themed dinner. “I like interactive audiences so I hope people ask lots of questions about the perfect lunch in the South of France, the perfect wine, the meaning of life and why you beat eggs till stiff. I might also sing a Piaf song!” she advises.

When it comes to F.A.W.C! newcomers for 2025, Hamish suggests looking out for Bellatino’s Food Lovers Market, Radburnd Cellars and Havelock North Village who are all curating inaugural events. The latter will host a free daytime event called BLENDED, which will see Havelock North’s best bars, eateries and producers create a bustling, family-friendly atmosphere, serving up music, food and wine in the courtyard behind Malo restaurant.

“We’re very proud to be bringing another programme bursting with lively events to our committed F.A.W.Cers,” concludes Hamish. “Whether it’s a skewer of meatballs, a slab of marbled Wagyu, a glass of quaffable merlot or flute of prestige methode traditionelle you’re after, we really do have it all at F.A.W.C!”

F.A.W.C! is the annual activation which underpins Hawke Bay as New Zealand’s food and wine country and runs from March 14th – 23rd 2025

Tickets are now on sale via

www.fawc.co.nz

© Scoop Media

