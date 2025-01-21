Secret Time Travel Meeting: A Comedic Mystery Journey Lands In Wellington

Wellington, New Zealand – January 20, 2025

Photo/Supplied.

What if a single, stoned decision could change the course of your life—and maybe even the future? That’s the question at the heart of Secret Time Travel Meeting, a hilarious and thought-provoking comedy show that delves into the bizarre possibilities of time travel. Comedian, author, and self-proclaimed “stoner futurist” Shawn Wickens will bring this uniquely engaging show to the New Zealand Fringe for four unforgettable nights this February.

Something strange happened late one night—an event so inexplicable that Wickens began to question the very fabric of time. Was it retrocausality? A glimpse of the future reaching back to alter the present? Whatever it was, it set him on a path to explore the possibilities of time travel, blending comedy and curiosity into a show that defies expectations. “What happened to me was weird enough,” Wickens teases. “But the questions it raised were even weirder.”

Wickens explores the ethics of time travel, quantum peculiarities, and the mysteries of what lies ahead—all while mixing absurd physics theories with smart, stoner-friendly humor. Secret Time Travel Meeting isn’t just a show; it’s an interactive experience where audiences can ask questions, ponder the big “what-ifs,” and laugh through the mind-bending journey.

Critics rave:

***** ‘Must see!’ (Baltimore Sun)

‘Thought-provoking, surreal, earnest’ (ShepherdExpress.com)

Wickens has performed this unconventional comedy experience across North America, including the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, Atlanta Fringe, and SoloCo. Now, he’s embarking on his biggest adventure yet: travelling from New York City to bring Secret Time Travel Meeting to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time, with stops in Wellington and Adelaide.

“This trip feels like an extension of answering that original call to action—to explore the future,” Wickens says. “If all of this can happen because of one stoned decision, imagine what could come next.”

Details

Venue: Te Auaha Gallery, 65 Dixon Street, Te Aro, Wellington

Dates: 26 February–1 March 2025 | 6:30 PM (60 minutes)

Tickets: $15.00 | Purchase Here

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible, including bathroom facilities

Join us for an evening of laughter, curiosity, and optimism. Will this secret meeting reveal clues to the future? There’s only one way to find out.

For more about Shawn Wickens and his Southern Hemisphere tour follow him on Instagram or visit Time Machine Blueprints on Amazon.

© Scoop Media

