Race Report: Ziptrak Men's Stage 1

Race Report: Ziptrak® Men’s Stage One

ZIPTRAK STAGE 1 WINNER – SAM WELSFORD (RED BULL-BORA-HANSGROHE)

SANTOS OCHRE LEADER’S JERSEY – SAM WELSFORD (RED BULL-BORA-HANSGROHE)

ZIPTRAK SPRINT JERSEY – SAM WELSFORD (RED BULL-BORA-HANSGROHE)

EFEX KING OF THE MOUNTAIN – FERGUS BROWNING (ARA AUSTRALIAN CYCLING TEAM)

ZWIFT YOUNG RIDER’S JERSEY – MATTHEW BRENNAN (TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE)

YAMAHA MOST COMPETITIVE RIDERS – ZACH MARRIAGE and FERGUS BROWNING (ARA AUSTRALIAN CYCLING TEAM)

RACE REPORT – MEN’S STAGE 1

January 21, 2025

Tuesday’s cycling action:

Race: Ziptrak Men’s Stage 1

Prospect to Gumeracha

Start: Prospect Road, Prospect

Finish: Albert Street, Gumeracha

Distance: 150.7km

Sam Welsford has delivered what his team promised to claim: the opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under as it celebrates 25 years of racing in South Australia.

The Australian powered away from his Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe teammates with perfect timing to win the Ziptrak Stage 1 bunch sprint at the Gumeracha finish ahead of Great Britain’s Matthew Brennan (Team Visma-Lease A Bike) and Groupama-FDJ’s Matthew Walls.

Welsford mirrored his start to the Santos Tour Down Under in 2024 to take the opening stage after the race left from Prospect.

He is also the race leader in the general classification, with a deserved four stage wins to his name since snaring his first in South Australia last year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We had our backs up against the wall from the start,’’ Welsford said.

“No-one wanted to help us out there today – we kind of expected it.

“We just kept the break in check and eventually some teams started to put one on in the last 60km and then the gaps started coming down as well.

“The pressure was on and I’m really relieved.”

ARA Australia’s Zac Marriage and Fergus Browning put themselves in the spotlight, with the pair staying away from the main peloton as soon as the start gun was fired at Prospect until about 40km from the Gumeracha finish line.

The 21-year-olds traded Ziptrak sprint and efex King of the Mountain bonuses before they were caught by a relentless peloton.

The pair jointly claimed the prestigious Yamaha Most Competitive rider jersey after a brilliant day on hot saddles.

Browning will wear the efex King of the Mountain jersey during Health Partners Stage 2 Tanunda to Tanunda on Wednesday.

“It was a hard day and a big day out in front, and we really need to take every opportunity we can,’’ Marriage said.

“There’s no better way to start than from kilometre zero.

“It was rewarding… it’s my home race and I train here every day.”

The race

Ziptrak® Sprint

Ziptrak® Sprint #1 — Victoria Street, Williamstown at Victoria Creek Reserve 40.9km

France’s Bastien Tronchon (Declathon AG2R La Mondiale) earned the first bonus of the new UCI WorldTour season when he crossed the line ahead of Zac Marriage (ARA Australian Cycling Team) and his teammate Fergus Browning.

Ziptrak® Sprint #2 — Shannon Street, Birdwood at National Motor Museum Weighbridge 100.5km

Marriage and Browning stayed out in front for first and second place respectively, but it was one of the pre-race favourites – Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team-XRG) that signalled his team’s intent as he reduced the gap to a little more than two minutes before the bell lap.

efex King of the Mountain

efex King of the Mountain #1 Kangaroo Creek Reservoir: Category 2 - 5.0% – 13.3% - 2.22km - 11.2km

Browning snared seven points ahead of teammate Marriage and Tronchon.

Martin Tjotta (Arkea-B & B Hotels) earned the final point of the first KOM of the new season.

efex King of the Mountain #2 Berry Hill Climb 2 6.9% 10.0% 1.48km 77.9km

Browning earned maximum KOM points in what appeared to be a sporting trade off with teammate Marriage after he earned the maximum sprint bonus earlier in the stage.

Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull – BORA – Hansgrohe) came in third, ahead of teammate Ben Zwiehoff.

efex King of the Mountain #3 Berry Hill Climb 2 6.9% 10.0% 1.48km 121.1km

Browning and Marriage again crossed the line in a one-two finish but it was UAE Team Emirates’ Spanish gun Marc Soler who joined the duo to earn three points. France’s Paul Ourselin (Cofidis) picked up the KOM point of the day.

THE RACE

Ziptrak® Sprint #1

40.9km, Victoria Street, Williamstown at Victoria Creek Reserve

Approx. 12:39pm

efex King of the Mountain #1

11.2km, King of the Mountain #1 -Kangaroo Creek Reservoir (category 2)

Distance: 2.22km, Total Ascent 111m, Maximum Gradient: 13.3%, Average Gradient: 5.0% Gorge Road, Paracombe near Kangaroo Creek Lookout

Approx. 11:56am

Ziptrak® Sprint #2

100.5km, Shannon Street, Birdwood at National Motor Museum Weighbridge

Approx. 2:04pm

efex King of the Mountain #2

77.9km, King of the Mountain #2 - Berry Hill Climb (category 2)

Distance: 1.477km, Total Ascent 102m, Maximum Gradient: 10.0%, Average Gradient: 6.9% Cudlee Creek Road, Cudlee Creek near Berry Hill Road

Approx. 1:31pm

efex King of the Mountain #3

121.1km, King of the Mountain #3 - Berry Hill Climb (category 2)

Distance: 1.477km, Total Ascent 102m, Maximum Gradient: 10.0%, Average Gradient: 6.9% Cudlee Creek Road, Cudlee Creek near Berry Hill Road

Approx. 2:33pm

SANTOS OCHRE LEADER’S JERSEY – SAM WELSFORD (RED BULL-BORA-HANSGROHE)

ZIPTRAK SPRINT JERSEY LEADER – SAM WELSFORD (RED BULL-BORA-HANSGROHE)

EFEX KING OF THE MOUNTAIN LEADER – FERGUS BROWNING (ARA AUSTRALIAN CYCLING TEAM)

ZWIFT YOUNG RIDER’S JERSEY LEADER – MATTHEW BRENNAN (TEAM VISMA | LEASE A BIKE)

© Scoop Media

