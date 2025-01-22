New Zealand's Most Difficult Wordle Of The Year Revealed

Analysis of Google search data reveals the hardest Wordle puzzles in every New Zealand province for 2024.

New Zealand's hardest Wordle puzzle of the year was "NORTH" on January 21, 2024.

Hardest Wordle puzzles of the year for each province:

Everdeen Mason the editorial director of New York Times Games recently revealed that 5.3 billion Wordle puzzles were played around the world in 2024.

United Kingdom's hardest Wordle puzzle of the year was "DECAL" on May 5, 2024.

A spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com commented on the findings: "Players love to solve Wordle puzzles themselves! Wordle cheating preferences clearly prove this. Wordle players in New Zealand are 10 times more likely to search for 'Wordle hint' than 'Wordle Solver'. 'Wordle hint' has 100 000 monthly searches and 'Wordle Solver' has 10 000 monthly searches. Nobody wants to break their streak of consecutive wins. However getting a hint when stuck helps to solve the word puzzle yourself. Solving a tough puzzle yourself is the most fun. Even Wordle cheaters know this."

Research was conducted by word unscrambling experts at Unscramblerer.com.

We analyzed Jan 1, 2024 - Dec 31, 2024 search data from Google Trends for "Wordle hint".

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Methodology: We used Google Trends to discover the hardest to solve Wordle words of the year and Ahrefs to find the number of searches for each New Zealand province. The hardest to solve Wordle words for 2024 can be found through Google Trends with the keyword 'Wordle hint'. People who will have trouble solving the daily Wordle will search for 'Wordle hint' to be given a clue about how to solve the word puzzle.

© Scoop Media

