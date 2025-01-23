BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival Is Summer’s Hot Ticket

BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival. Photo Credit: Tataki Auckland Unlimited

More than 40,000 free tickets have already been snapped up for this year’s BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival, which will be lighting up the Manukau Sports Bowl for the Year of the Snake from 13-16 February.

The much-loved Chinese New Year festival, presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, is changing to a free-ticketed event for the first time in 2025 to enhance the visitor experience at one of Auckland's favourite cultural celebrations.

The move to a free ticketing system and longer opening hours will help manage the flow of the expected 110,000+ visitors attending across the four days, so everyone can fully enjoy the festival's spectacular handmade lanterns, cultural displays, performances and delicious street food. Tickets also include free travel on Auckland Transport trains and buses, making it easier than ever to attend.

It’s easy to get your free tickets by visiting universe.com

Free travel is available for BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival ticket holders to and from the event on Auckland Transport buses and trains for two hours before event opening times and for one hour after the event finishes, just remember to keep your ticket on you for the return journey.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Free shuttle buses to the festival will also be running on a circuit between Manukau Train Station, Westfield Manukau and the Manukau Sports Bowl before, during and after the festival.

While tickets will be available at the gates throughout the festival, visitors are encouraged to book online to save time at the entrances. A ticket is also required to make use of the free public transport on offer.

Nick Hill, CE Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says: “This year’s BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival is set to be one of the best yet. I encourage everyone to get their tickets, take advantage of the free transport options on offer and enjoy the many lanterns, performances and whānau activities on offer at what will be a spectacular event for the region.”

BNZ CEO Dan Huggins says, “The BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival showcases Auckland's vibrant cultural diversity. We're excited to support an event that brings communities together to celebrate the Lunar New Year in such a meaningful way.

We're delighted to bring back the popular BNZ Basketball Court with free basketballs for the first 300 kids each day, and skills sessions and court time with BNZ Kiwi Hoops.”

What’s new at the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival this year

For the first time the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival is a free ticketed event, tickets are available now at universe.com. In previous years the event was free but not ticketed. Ticketing has been introduced to assist with visitor flow and to provide a mechanism for free public transport to and from the event.

event, tickets are available now at universe.com. In previous years the event was free but not ticketed. Ticketing has been introduced to assist with visitor flow and to provide a mechanism for free public transport to and from the event. Free travel on Auckland Transport buses and trains will be available with your BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival ticket and free shuttle buses will be running between Manukau Train Station, Westfield Manukau and the event location at Manukau Sports Bowl to transport visitors to and from the event venue. Use Journey Planner or the AT Mobile app to plan your journey, or visit the timetables page for scheduled bus times.

on Auckland Transport buses and trains will be available with your BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival ticket and will be running between Manukau Train Station, Westfield Manukau and the event location at Manukau Sports Bowl to transport visitors to and from the event venue. Use Journey Planner or the AT Mobile app to plan your journey, or visit the timetables page for scheduled bus times. There will be earlier opening times at the festival: 13 and 14 February: 3pm – 10pm

15 and 16 February: 1pm – 10pm

In the Chinese zodiac calendar 2025 signifies the Year of the Snake which illuminates the Snake’s wisdom and intuition and symbolises transformation and personal growth.

In celebration of the Year of the Snake, a magnificent handmade snake lantern will be on display beside the main stage at the festival.

Alongside 2025’s Year of the Snake lantern, zodiac lanterns commissioned especially for the Auckland Lantern Festival will be displayed – 2024’s Year of the Dragon, 2023’s Year of the Rabbit, 2022’s Year of the Tiger, 2021’s Year of the Ox, and 2020’s Year of the Rat.

Auckland Night Markets will be selling delicious food from many cultures for everyone to enjoy with over 60 food stalls.

A spectacular fireworks display to close out each night of the festival on 14, 15, 16 February.



Coming back in 2025

More than 500 handmade lanterns including a spectacular new Year of the Snake lantern.

26 retail stalls will be selling gifts and merchandise on site.

More amusement rides for the whole family.

A cultural courtyard featuring traditional clothing for hire, and traditional and contemporary art.

Shoot for the Stars at the BNZ Basketball Court, which features guest appearances, skills sessions and giveaways.

Take in the mainstage performances from the BNZ Grandstand.

A large outdoor movie screen, provided by Hong Kong’s home carrier Cathay Pacific, showing a series of family-friendly short films that highlight its Disney+ offering onboard.

As part of the celebrations Vector Lights – the partnership between Vector, Auckland Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency – will present a dazzling Year of the Snake-inspired animated light show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 11-16 February. The light shows will run every 15 minutes between 9pm and midnight.

© Scoop Media

