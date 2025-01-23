Puke Ariki Libraries Reveal Which Books Are Top Of The Pile This Summer

Photo/Supplied

New Plymouth readers have been loving escaping into novels and New Zealand nonfiction titles this summer at NPDC’s Puke Ariki and community libraries.

It’s also been busy with more than 61,800 visits counted across our libraries and to the Mobile Library Te Waka Pukapuka, since the start of December.

Libraries Manager Angela Jowitt says novels and self-improvement books are resonating with readers right now.

“Our readers appear to be loving escapes into other worlds and finding support and motivation for their New Year’s intentions in our shelves and digital resources,” says Angela.

“It is also fantastic to see Aotearoa authors featuring in the top lists, particularly in non-fiction.”

On the fiction shelves, The Women by Kristin Hannah was the top summer read in both physical and eBook categories, in good company with consistent favourites like Lee Child, David Baldacci, Lucinda Riley and John Grisham. Breakout bestseller Bonnie Garmus’ Lessons in Chemistry also featured in the top 10.

In non-fiction, an abundance of books by Aotearoa authors are proving popular. The life story of Pippa Latour, The Last Secret Agent to get out alive from special operations in France after its liberation in WWII, was by far the most frequently issued. Autobiographies from Sam Neill, The Topp Twins, and Ruby Tui have proven popular, as is Atomic Habits by James Clear – an indication of people’s inclinations toward new year resolutions.

Across the district’s libraries, 150 children are reading up a storm as part of Puke Ariki’s Summer Reading Programme, which encourages kids to explore a reading journey through Te Waonui a Tāne – the forest of Tāne.

The summer’s popular children’s picture books include The Dinky Donkey by Craig Smith, Lynley Dodd’s Zachary Quack Minimonster and King of the Swamp by Catherine Emmett.

Teenagers are picking up fantasy author Rick Riordan more than any other young adult author, with Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters and The Battle of the Labyrinth taking first and third most-issued spots. In second place is mystery series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson, whose popularity spiked after the release of the TV series on Netflix in 2024.

“A Puke Ariki library card unlocks hundreds of thousands of books, audiobooks, eBooks, streaming services and more,” says Angela.

“Readers of all ages and stages are always welcome at the central and community libraries, where they can browse an incredible range of stories and knowledge.”

Top 10 fiction reads

The Women – Kristin Hannah No Plan B – Lee Child The Secret – Lee Child The Seven sisters: Maria’s Story – Lucinda Riley The Edge – David Baldacci The Housemaid – Freida McFadden The Exchange – John Grisham Better Off Dead – Lee Child Resurrection Walk – Michael Connelly Lessons in Chemistry – Bonnie Garmus.

Fast Facts

Puke Ariki libraries service the region’s readers from the central Puke Ariki location, community libraries in Bell Block, Inglewood, Ōākura, Waitara, Urenui; and the Mobile Library Te Waka Pukapuka.

Opened in 2003, Puke Ariki is the world’s first purpose-built, fully integrated museum, library and visitor information centre.

Te Pua Wānanga O Taranaki/Taranaki Research Centre is also housed at the site.

NPDC libraries use hi-tech QuickCheck system to make checking out quicker and easier for users.

Library card holders can also suggest new books for Puke Ariki librarians to buy.

