Whanganui Showcases National Glass Art | The New Zealand Society Of Artists In Glass Members Show

Whanganui, NZ - The New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass (NZSAG) proudly presents the Members Exhibition ‘Gather’ held at New Zealand Glassworks – Te Whare Tūhua O Te Ao, 2 Rutland Street, Whanganui, from 1 February to 30 March 2025. This exhibition marks the first event of the NZSAG’s highly anticipated national conference ‘Gather’, which takes place later in the month.

Featuring 33 entries across a variety of disciplines, including glassblowing, lost wax casting, kiln-forming, and more. The exhibition showcases the diverse and creative range of contemporary glass art being produced by NZSAG members. Each piece reflects the passion and skill of its creator, making this a must-see for art lovers and collectors alike. NZSAG president Philip Stokes says, “For a small community, there is much diversity in both technique and application of the glass medium. I can’t wait to see the exhibition come together in Whanganui.”

The NZSAG conference Gather will run from 21–23 February 2025, bringing together artists, enthusiasts, and collectors to exchange ideas and celebrate New Zealand’s art glass community. Attendees will also reconnect with peers and friends after not having done so since 2019. Highlights include live glass blowing demonstrations by international artists Ben Edols (Australia) and Katrina Hude (USA), as well as a presentation by renowned glass artist Ann Robinson, who will share her journey of working with cast glass in New Zealand.

NZSAG is deeply grateful to New Zealand Glassworks for hosting this exhibition in Whanganui, a UNESCO City of Design. Don’t miss your chance to experience the talent of Aotearoa’s leading glass artists and celebrate this vibrant creative community.

Works are available to view online at www.nzsag.com

About Our Hosts and Partners

New Zealand Glassworks – Te Whare Tūhua O Te Ao

NZG is the national centre for glass in New Zealand, fostering collaboration and creativity in the glass community. The facility includes a working studio and gallery space.

Address: 2 Rutland Street, Whanganui

Contact: info@nzglassworks.com | +64 6 927 6803

Website: nzglassworks.com

Whanganui – UNESCO City of Design

Whanganui’s historic and contemporary design contributions are internationally recognised through its UNESCO Creative Cities designation.

Website: cityofdesignwhanganui.nz



New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass (NZSAG)

Since its founding in 1980, NZSAG has proudly represented New Zealand’s vibrant glass art community, fostering emerging talent and promoting contemporary glass to a wider audience.

Contact: contact@nzsag.com

Website: www.nzsag.com

