Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta: Everything You Need To Know

The Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta takes place on Monday 27 January, 2025. At 185 years old, it’s New Zealand’s oldest sporting event, even pre-dating the Americas Cup by 11 years. This year the regatta also marks the opening event of the six-week long Moana Auckland festival.

The Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta celebrates the founding of the ‘City of Sails’, and attracts a huge fleet of vessels every year, including restored classic yachts, modern racing keelboats, sailing dinghies and tugboats, along with waka ama, dragon boats and radio-controlled yachts.

It’s a great day out for mariners and thousands of spectators who can see the maritime history of our city in action, and the future of the sport of sailing, all together on the shimmering waters of the Waitemata.

For spectators, it’s a glorious spectacle featuring the vintage superstars of the past and the high-tech heralds of the future. For seafarers, it’s a chance to be part of history in the making - racing for over $15,000 worth of prizes and the ultimate honour of having your name engraved on one of the regatta’s historic trophy collection. The collection of over 60 trophies - many of which date back to the 1800s, and some of which are solid silver - is on permanent display at the New Zealand Maritime Museum, ensuring winners will be enshrined in nautical history forever.

What’s happening, where and when…

Tugboat, Classic Launch and Classic Yacht Races - Westhaven

290124 Anniversary Day Regatta [Image (c) Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die]

10:00 Tugboat Race Start off Westhaven

11:00 Classic Launch Start off Westhaven

11:05 Tugboat Display off Westhaven

12:00 Classic Yachts Start off Westhaven

12:05 Keelboat Races Start off Westhaven at five minute intervals

13:00 - 17:00 Race fleets expected to finish off Orakei

Tugboats may not be designed to race, but when they do, they are a spectacular sight. An armada of tugs will start off the Westhaven breakwater near the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, racing down to Orakei and back again, before they put on an impressive display. They will be followed by the Classic Launch Race, and then the Classic and Modern Keelboat Races.

Auckland is said to has the largest fleet of vintage yachts still sailing, anywhere in the world. Be at Westhaven from midday to watch the classic yachts carry out their exciting manoeuvres as they line up for their start, followed by the modern keelboat divisions at five minute intervals.

Dragon Boat Races - Viaduct Harbour

Dragon Boat Races [Image (c) Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die]

9:00 Racing Starts in the Viaduct Harbour, and continues throughout the day.

The Viaduct Harbour comes alive on Anniversary Day with the resounding beat of the pacekeeper's drum, and the chants of 360 Dragon Boat paddlers surrounded by huge crowds as the colourful crews battle against each other for victory. It's a sight not to be missed.

Radio Controlled Yacht Races - Westhaven Marina & St Mary’s Bay

Radio Controlled Yacht Races (Photo: Lissa Photography)

10:00 Racing Starts in Westhaven Marina and St Mary’s Bay, and continues throughout the day.

Incredibly dextrous for their miniature size, radio controlled yachts are fascinating for all ages to watch. Competitors regularly include America's Cup and top level sailors, as well as weekend warriors.

Centreboard and Foiling Classes - Venues across Auckland

Centreboard and Foiling Classes [Image (c) Suellen Hurling / Live Sail Die]

09:00 Kohimarama Yacht Club

09:00 Murrays Bay Sailing Club

0900 Northcote Birkenhead Yacht Club

09:30 Manly Sailing Club

0930 Narrow Neck Beach

11:30 Tamaki Yacht Club

12:00 Takapuna Boating Club

The centreboard classes are the grass roots favourites of New Zealand sailing, and hundreds of dinghy and board sailors will take to the water to compete as part of the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta. Racing takes place at seven venues around Auckland, and includes the 29er, 420 and 470 Association Auckland Championships at Kohimarama, and the Optimist and Starling Auckland Championships at Murrays Bay.

Moana Auckland: New Zealand’s Ocean Festival

This year’s regatta is particularly special because it will be the opening event of the Moana Auckland festival. Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, brings together on and off-water events from 27 January to 9 March 2025. Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, highlights include the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta, Z World Manu Champs, Auckland Boat Show, PIC Harbour Classic, waterfront concerts, and family-friendly activities - celebrating Auckland’s maritime spirit.

About the Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta

The Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta is made possible with the generous support of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Auckland Council, Hawaiian Airlines, Lawson’s Dry Hills Wines, Rothbury Insurance Brokers, Ellerslie Jewellers, Spirit of Adventure Trust, Aotearoa Gaming Trust, Trillian Trust, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and the Royal New Zealand Navy.

