TVNZ Unveils Must-See Local And International Line-Up For 2025

From popular factual programming, to drama, comedy, documentaries, entertainment, and sport, TVNZ has today unveiled its unmissable line-up of local and international content set to air throughout 2025.

In 2024, New Zealanders across the motu turned to TVNZ | Te Reo Tātaki as a key source of entertainment and information. Over the past 12 months, TVNZ+ had its biggest year ever, reaching 1.5million* Kiwis every week and TVNZ’s channels reached 4.4 million New Zealanders in total (89.6% of All People 5+)**.

“From flagship content to whānau favourites, trusted news, and free-to-air sports, we take pride in delivering a compelling mix of homegrown and international programming that keep viewers coming back, day after day. As we look ahead to 2025, TVNZ is dedicated to bringing viewers authentic stories and fresh perspectives on life in Aotearoa, as well as the must-watch entertainment shows from here and overseas,” says Chief Content Officer, Nevak Rogers.

FACTUAL FEATURES AND RIVETING REALITY

A diverse and compelling slate of quality local factual content, both new and returning, along with must-watch reality formats will screen this year.

Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel will embark on a road trip across Aotearoa, getting to know local places, local faces and local produce, with their usual high dose of banter and wild antics in brand-new series, Off the Grid, while Kaiora and Francis Tipene take a journey through grief around the world in The Casketeers: Life & Death Around The Globe*. Bubbah Olo is joined by a raft of Kiwi comedians in Don’t*, a funny and irreverent documentary series that explores the big life choices facing our rangatahi and The Devil’s in the Data* (w/t) sees Tāmati Rimene-Sproat investigating the country’s collective attitudes to life issues, using data to uncover surprising stories about how we live today.

Hit show Love It or List It NZ gets the local treatment as award-winning interior designer Alex Walls and host of AA Insurance Location, Location, Location, and real estate agent Paul Glover, help struggling homeowners decide whether to renovate or sell their home. Dadolescence*follows the journeys of a group of teenagers as they grapple with the responsibilities of being young dads, while Diary of a Junior Doctor* chronicles the lives of a group of young doctors at Middlemore Hospital.

Homegrown favourites returning for 2025 include Hyundai Country Calendar*, Taskmaster NZ*, NZ’s Best Homes with Phil Spencer, Grand Designs NZ, Down for Love*, Eat Well for Less NZ* and Endangered Species Aotearoa*, and delving into the world’s natural history Sir David Attenborough returns with two landmark series – Asia covers our planet’s largest and richest continent, and Parenthood explores the high stakes challenges of animal parents.

Brand-new international reality shows making waves overseas will also screen on TVNZ.

Prepare to dive into the most radical and extreme dating experience ever seen on television when the highly anticipated Stranded on Honeymoon Island lands on Kiwi shores. A bold and original new format, created by the team behind Married at First Sight, will see unlucky-in-love singles matched into couples and then stranded on a desert island, isolated, and pitted against the forces of nature to see whether an escape from modern life will bring them closer together or push them apart.

New Zealand’s own Rose Matafeo is the Junior Taskmaster in the franchise’s shiny new offspring, as 25 crafty kids go head-to-head in fiendishly tricky tasks. Love Island’s Olivia Attwood also has her work cut out, putting eight unsuspecting men through their paces in the explosive Bad Boyfriends, as they compete to become the most improved boyfriend.

Entertainment behemoth’s The Chase, Travel Guides, MasterChef Australia, My Kitchen Rules, and Love Island Games all return to TVNZ in 2025 for more laughs, more drama, more delicious dishes, and kisses!

STAR-STUDDED SCRIPTED

An impressive array of original series, popular titles, and premium dramas will collectively provide viewers with an outstanding line-up of scripted shows in the coming year.

The hilarious team behind Wellington Paranormal bring a distinctly Kiwi comedy in their brand-new series, Warren’s Vortex*, featuring Lower Hutt dad, Warren (Maaka Pohatu), who has a hidden vortex in his garden shed that leads to parallel realities where life in New Zealand is all a bit twisted. Expect more laughs in Dead Ahead*+, a dramedy starring Miriama Smith and Xavier Horan that follows the Wharekoa whānau as they return to Aotearoa after a decade abroad, inadvertently disrupting the delicate balance between the physical and spiritual realms.

Some of the country’s favourite local dramas return in 2025. Shortland Street* steps into an exciting new chapter as it moves from five nights a week to three. The hospital drama will be divided into four ‘mini seasons’ across the year, following the residents of Ferndale through life’s highs and lows, delivering the heart and warmth Shorty fans have come to know and love.

Having just celebrated its 10-year anniversary The Brokenwood Mysteries returns, as does The Gone*, Hui Hoppers*, the inept teachers of Educators* and My Life is Murder.

Engaging new dramas from the US, UK and Australia will land in 2025, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

Molly Parker (House of Cards) stars in DOC, a new medical drama that sees the brilliant Dr. Amy Larsen navigate an unfamiliar world when a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life. Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed or the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away.

Must-see new dramas also include Suits LA, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, St. Denis Medical, The Hunting Party, Laid, Dope Girls and Invisible Boysas well as second seasons of Poker Face, Twisted Metal, and NCIS: Sydney.

TRUSTED NEWS AND FAN FAVOURITE SPORTS

TVNZ’s award-winning news and current affairs will continue in 2025, with 1News at Sixremaining the country’s number one choice for trusted television news and the most watched programme in NZ, alongside flagship shows Breakfast, Seven Sharp, Te Karere+, Q+A with Jack Tame*, Marae+ and Tagata Pasifika*. TVNZ’s digital news focus will be amplified with even more short form news clips and in-depth interviews available via News on TVNZ+, as well as across 1News.co.nz and on Re: News.

Free-to-air sports coverage across TVNZ’s broadcast channels and the TVNZ+ sports hub will ensure Kiwi fans get a front row seat to all their favourite sports.

A summer of sixes continues across TVNZ with WHITE FERNS and BLACKCAPS cricket, along with ongoing BNZ Breakers and FIBA basketball. Fans can also enjoy the return of domestic Premier League Hockey later in the year, high-octane ANZ Premiership Netball, NFL including one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the Super Bowl, and international football with The Arnold Clark Cup and FIFA+. TVNZ+ will showcase world-class mountain biking with the Crankworx Summer Series Christchurch and the International Triathlon World Cup in February.

“2025 is going to be another massive year for TVNZ and I’m pleased to announce this impressive array of content that I am confident our viewers will love.” added Rogers.

