Countdown Begins For The PIC Harbour Classic: Entries Open!

(Photo/Supplied)

Entries are open for the PIC Harbour Classic, a flagship event of the vibrant Moana Auckland Festival, set to take place from Friday, 28 February to Saturday, 1 March 2025.

This exciting regatta invites sailors of all levels, from seasoned professionals to enthusiastic novices, to join in a celebration of Auckland’s rich maritime heritage.

Organised by the New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club (NZMYC), the event promises more than just thrilling competition on the water.

Participants will moor their boats for the entire weekend at North Wharf, the same iconic site that hosted SailGP, and can look forward to a packed schedule of festivities, including a welcome party, a prizegiving ceremony, and a live concert by iconic Kiwi band Six60, performing right next to the moored boats.

Adrian Percival, Commodore of the NZ Multihull Yacht Club, shared his enthusiasm for the event: “Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or a novice, this regatta offers an inclusive platform for everyone to participate. And with all the festivities, plus the Six60 concert right next door, it’s a great way to celebrate Auckland’s vibrant sailing community.”

(Photo/Supplied)

Entries for the PIC Harbour Classic are just $50 per boat, with $10 from each entry donated back to local yacht clubs. Organisers are encouraging participants to secure their spot early, as mooring for this event is expected to be in high demand with the added draw of the Six60 concert.

Enter at www.harbourclassic.co.nz

About the PIC Harbour Classic

The PIC Harbour Classic takes place from February 28 to March 1, 2025. The weekend begins with a Welcome Party for competitors on Friday, February 28, followed by the race on Saturday, March 1. The day concludes with prizegiving and the opportunity to attend the Six60 concert or catch a tune from the comfort of competitors own boats moored in Jellicoe wharf. Race participants can moor here for the entire weekend, while spectators enjoy prime viewing of the yacht race from iconic locations like North Head and the East Coast Bays.

For more information visit www.harbourclassic.co.nz

About the Moana Auckland Festival:

Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival, brings together on and off-water events from 27 January to 9 March 2025. Presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, highlights include the Z World Manu Champs, Auckland Boat Show, PIC Harbour Classic, waterfront concerts, and family-friendly activities—celebrating Auckland’s maritime spirit.

For more information visit www.aucklandnz.com/moana

