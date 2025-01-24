Electric Six's Fire: Remastered And Reissued!

(Photo/Supplied)

21 years ago, Fire, the debut album by Detroit’s Electric Six was granted Gold Record status after the band exploded onto the scene and broke dancefloors everywhere. Yet no one knows who they were, what they were doing or what the hell that was all about.

Only one thing is certain: the 2003 release contained hit singles “Danger! High Voltage!” with rumored backing vocals by Jack White, and the iconic “Gay Bar” which was an instant classic. On February 28th, 2025 we will celebrate the 21st anniversary of Fire’s release, with an expansive limited-edition investigation into their strange legend.

The multi-format box set contains the original album (remastered), a LP containing 15 rarities & unreleased tracks, a DVD of suggestive video evidence, a bonus CD with even more bonus tracks, an exhausting 40-page investigative summary booklet and piles of declassified additional evidence. Full details and track listings are below.

Also set for release on February 28th is Fire, the original album, remastered by Warren Defever at Third Man, available on CD or LP . The cd contains 5 bonus tracks.

Fire was assembled in 2002-2003 at Detroit’s White Room Studios as well as London’s Abbey Road and Olympic Studios. The first single, 'Danger! High Voltage' created a terrifying cultural traffic jam, disrupted the course of countless innocent lives and was quickly followed by a second hit single in the form of 'Gay Bar'. The indelicate and controversial video featured a collection of Abraham Lincoln look-alikes frolicking in the White House and 'Video Of The Year” awards from both Q and Kerrang helped it rise to #5 on the UK charts. “Dance Commander”, the album’s third single followed, and with it came another epic video which was directed by Reuben Fleisher who would go on to be an acclaimed film director.

Since the release of Fire, Electric Six has gone on to release 20 albums.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

