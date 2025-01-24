Harvey Pink’s Flying Bathhouse Shares ‘Tinnitus II’, A Dreamy But Grief-tinged Track From Forthcoming LP, Everybody Digs

Photo/ Alister Frew (@djoey_draws)

Naarm/Melbourne baroque-pop project Harvey Pink’s Flying Bathhouse shares one last taste of forthcoming LP, Everybody Digs with ‘Tinnitus II’. Stream ‘Tinnitus II’ here [https://gyro.to/TinnitusII] and pre-order Everybody Digs LP, out Friday, February 21 independently.

‘Tinnitus II’ sees Harvey chart the tricky terrain of being in love and maintaining relationships, while dealing with the despondency that comes with living with bipolar disorder. The song is dreamy but tinged with grief; full of twinkling pianos, swirling harmonies and propulsive bass.

On Everybody Digs, Harvey Pink reckons with turbulent emotions. There's despairing lows, melancholic yearnings and moments of clarifying enlightenment, all underpinned by Harvey’s sprawling pop songwriting. Everybody Digs sees Harvey’s raw piano ballads written alone evolve into beautiful, baroque compositions that recall the work of experimental 70s pop auteurs such as John Cale. This is an intimate record that offers deeply felt meditations on isolation, loss, love, extinction and the strains of living with bipolar disorder.

Harvey has been an avid presence in Melbourne’s music scene, playing in groups such as 808s and Greatest Hits, Pink Harvest and Bathhouse. His debut solo record Flying Pretty Close to the Sun was released in 2022, which introduced his singular whirring up of indie-pop, psych, jazz and video game scores. The album was met with acclaim, and saw Harvey play shows across Melbourne and California.

Everybody Digs follows up where his debut left off, but finds the artist charting more vulnerable territory; each song a window into Harvey’s inner world of regret, anguish and revelation. “I never thought I’d share these songs with the world because they’re quite personal, but here we are with my private thoughts and feelings on display to everyone,” jokes Harvey. But he hopes the album is ultimately empowering in the way it turns melancholy into optimism. “I like to think the album’s raw moments of despair and stagnation manage to feel strong and courageous.”

Recorded by longtime collaborator Dylan Young (Way Dynamic, Cool Sounds, Snowy Band), the instrumentation of Everybody Digs is kaleidoscopic, moving through jazzy intervals, sweeping psych and theatrical 60s Californian pop. “Working with Harvey Pink proved to me the extent of his dedication, ability, and artistry. The record we produced together is a true example of this quality,” says Dylan.

