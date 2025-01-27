Rain Parks F5000 Racing At Hampton Downs

Sunday 26 January 2025

The McRae GM1 of Aaron Burson heads off the A category cars of Tony Roberts (#7 McLaren M10A) and points leader Frank Karl (#12 McLaren M10B). (Supplied/Photo Credit: Chelsea Karl)

Sunday’s two scheduled races for the third round of the 2024/2025 SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series were abandoned due to heavy rain at the Hampton Downs venue.

The series was running in support of the NZIGP Legends of Speed event, which celebrated former F5000 driver David Oxton. However, the weather took a dramatic turn just as the cars were lining up for the morning handicap race.

“It had been sunny earlier in the morning, but then it poured just as we were about to head out onto the grid,” said series president Glenn Richards.

“That race was postponed, but as the rain persisted and the weather forecast showed no improvement, the decision was made alongside the organisers to call it a day. The ongoing supply shortage of wet-weather tyres means we still don’t have enough for the entire field to race safely.”

This is not the first time rain has disrupted the series. In May 2022, racing at Taupo International Motorsport Park was similarly halted due to heavy rain.

With Sunday’s races abandoned, only Saturday’s results will count toward the points for this round.

The series now shifts focus to shipping the cars to the South Island for the SKOPE Classic at Christchurch’s Euromarque Motorsport Park, taking place from 31 January to 2 February.

The cars are being container transported – ensuring they all arrive and at the same time.

The SKOPE Classic weekend will feature two prestigious awards: the Bert Hawthorne Cup and the Stan Redmond Memorial Trophy, promising another thrilling chapter in the F5000 series.

Supporting the series is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

2024/2025 Series Dates:

Round 1. MG Classic 8-10 November 2024 – Chris Amon Manfeild Feilding

Round 2. 10-12 January 2025 - Historic GP – Taupo International Motorsport Park, Taupo

Round 3. 24-26 January 2025 - NZIGP Legends of Speed (David Oxton) - Hampton Downs

Round 4. 31 Jan - 2 February 2025 -SKOPE Classic - Euromarque Motorsport Park, Ruapuna, Christchurch

Round 5. 14-16 March 2025 – NZIGP Thunder at the Downs – Hampton Downs

Round 6. 10 - 13 April 2025 – George Begg Festival Teretonga Park, Invercargill

