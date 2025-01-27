Anonymous Donors Gift Best-Selling Te Tiriti Book To All MPs

A small yet powerful best-selling book, Understanding Te Tiriti, A handbook of basic facts about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, is making waves across the country after being identified as a valuable resource to better understand Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Roimata Smail with her book / Supplied

Written by lawyer, Roimata Smail with 20 years of experience in the field, the book was designed to make the essential elements of Te Tiriti more accessible and understandable for all New Zealanders.

What started as a personal project aimed at simplifying crucial historical and legal information has now taken on a life of its own. On Monday 27 January 123 copies of the book will be dropped off to Parliament.

Lead Claimant Lady Tureiti Moxon and Roimata Smail / Supplied

Several members of the public, who wish to remain anonymous, have stepped forward to donate personal copies for each Member of Parliament (MPs), in a bid to ensure that our nation’s leaders are equipped with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about the Treaty.

"I am blown away and incredibly grateful that several members of the public found the book useful and want to share it with all MPs. It’s not something I ever planned on, but it’s deeply humbling to see it being recognised in this way," Roimata Smail said.

One of the private donors says his aim was that MP’s would find the book an invaluable asset given their role as both a lawmaker and a guardian of Te Tiriti. He hopes they find it as informative and compelling as he did.

"As European migrants (Pākehā), Te Tiriti o Waitangi was a key factor in our decision to make New Zealand our 'forever home.' Along with positive experiences with Kiwis—18 of the 20 people who worked for me in the UK were from New Zealand—Te Tiriti's framework for Crown-Māori partnership played a major role in shaping the unique character of this country."

"During the holiday period, I bought a copy and took the time to read it from start to finish while sitting on the grounds of Parliament. It’s an exceptional and insightful book that succinctly captures the essence of Te Tiriti o Waitangi."

"Although I believed my understanding of Te Tiriti was solid, this handbook highlighted gaps in my knowledge—something I suspect many New Zealanders may relate to. The clarity and precision of this resource has greatly enhanced my understanding of Te Tiriti, and I believe it offers immense value to anyone seeking a deeper and more meaningful engagement with its principles."

The book’s mission is clear: to educate and inform. It is not linked to any political party but instead aims to foster a broader understanding of Te Tiriti, bridging gaps in knowledge that many New Zealanders, including MPs, may have.

"I hope that MPs, regardless of their political affiliations, will find the book helpful. MPs are just like the rest of us; they may not always have all the knowledge they need. This book provides a starting point for them, just as it does for any of their constituents.”

Since publication, the book has gained significant momentum. Last year generous philanthropists stepped in to donate books to every high school across the country, amplifying the reach of this resource.

Though only 30 pages long, it’s already resonating with many people who have expressed their appreciation for its simplicity and clarity.

“I never imagined the demand for this book would grow so quickly,” said Roimata. “It feels incredible to hear from so many people who are finding it valuable. It’s rewarding to know that what I learned and shared has been helpful to others.”

Looking ahead, the busy author hopes that the book for MPs will ignite a greater enthusiasm for learning.

"I hope that they will take the time to read the 30 pages and be inspired to accept that it’s okay not to know everything. There’s always more to learn, especially about Te Tiriti and our country’s history."

She believes that the grassroots donation of these books to MPs is a vital step in fostering ongoing education and reflection on Te Tiriti o Waitangi, ensuring that all New Zealanders—especially those in leadership roles—are equipped with the knowledge needed to honour and uphold Te Tiriti.

