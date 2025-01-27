NZSO To Perform Timeless Baroque Masterpieces In Eight-date March Tour

NZSO Concertmaster and Timeless Beauty Director Vesa-Matti Leppänen (Photo/Supplied)

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra launches its 2025 Season with an eight-date tour in March, featuring an exquisite selection of Baroque masterpieces guaranteed to thrill classical music lovers and newcomers alike.

Audiences in Kāpiti, Wellington, Wairarapa, Palmerston North, Hawke’s Bay, Rotorua, Hamilton and Tauranga will be captivated with the elegance and grandeur of music by Baroque giants Handel and Telemann, along with renowned English Baroque composer Matthew Locke.

The NZSO ensemble, featuring 26 of the finest musicians in Aotearoa New Zealand, will be led by the orchestra’s Concertmaster and passionate Baroque music violinist Vesa-Matti Leppänen.

Timeless Beauty: Handel & Telemann treats audiences to two astonishing works by Handel: his majestic and serene Overture and Symphonia from Occasional Oratorio and the sublime Alcina Suite from his opera.

Locke’s The Tempest, inspired by Shakespeare’s play, weaves themes of magic, illusion, and transformation.

NZSO Section Principal Trumpet Michael Kirgan, Associate Principal Trumpet David Johnson and Sub-Principal Trumpet Mark Carter as soloists alongside Section Principal Timpani Laurence Reese, will also come into their own for a performance of Telemann’s magnificent Concerto for 3 Trumpets and Timpani.

“I’m very excited to be part of the Telemann concerto, as it will be the first time I have played it,” says Reese.

NZSO Section Principal Timpani Laurence Reese (Photo/Supplied)

“The Baroque era was when the timpani began to be utilised more and in diverse ways. I also get to play timpani for Handel’s Occasional Oratorio. What I like about the Telemann is that the timpani are a little bit more to the fore while this exhilarating music is propelled by Michael, David and Mark’s superb trumpet playing. Audiences will love it.”

Throughout the tour Reese will play on historically accurate timpani drums. The drumhead is made of goat skin and Reese uses wooden mallets, just like his 18th century counterpart did when the piece was first performed in 1716.

“This is the same sound that Telemann would have heard. It means 21st-century listeners get to enjoy a range of colour and tones genuinely like what their 18th-century audiences experienced.”

The NZSO’s previous Baroque tours were praised by critics and audiences.

“A unique concert, perfectly suited for unique times, and one that the musicians involved clearly took to their collective hearts.” The Post

“Led by New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen and his highly skilled ensemble, they created a ‘sonic grandeur’ that transported the audience back to the 17th century.” – Gisborne Herald

Tickets to Timeless Beauty: Handel & Telemann range from $36 to $45. For more information go to nzso.co.nz.

