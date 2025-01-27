LIV Golf Star, Lucas Herbert Ready To "Rip It Up" In Queenstown

Australian golfing star Lucas Herbert, a standout star on the LIV Golf circuit with Ripper GC, is set to make his return to Queenstown for the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.

The event, which takes place at Millbrook Resort between February 27 and March 2, promises to deliver world-class competition, with Herbert among the top players gunning for a share of the $2 million prize pool.

Herbert is known for his powerful game and impressive consistency on the LIV Golf Tour and helped Ripper GC to the 2024 LIV Golf team championship. He also has five professional wins to his name including the Bermuda Championship on the PGA Tour, three wins on the DP World Tour and most recently the New South Wales Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia.

He is excited to be back in Queenstown for the New Zealand Open, his first appearance since 2020 where he finished in second place, two shots behind his compatriot Brad Kennedy.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be returning to Queenstown for the New Zealand Open,” said Herbert. “It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve played, and since I last played at Millbrook Resort all I keep hearing is how the tournament is growing and getting better and better.

“The courses are challenging, the crowds are great, and the competition is always top-notch. I’m really looking forward to being a part of such a fantastic event and seeing if I can go one better.”

Herbert’s return to the New Zealand Open is expected to add significant star power to a field already filled with top-tier professionals. The $2 million prize pool for 2025 only adds to the excitement.

“We’re thrilled to have Lucas heading back to Queenstown next month,” said Tournament Director, Michael Glading.

“He is a very exciting player to watch, having come really close a few years ago and we know fans are going to be thrilled to see him in action. With Lucas joining an already competitive field, this year’s New Zealand Open is shaping up to be one of the strongest fields we have ever had.”

The 104th New Zealand Open tees off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 27 February and 2 March 2025.

For more information, please visit nzopen.com.

