ECU Trailblazer Honoured With Order Of Australia Medal For Services To Indigenous Arts

Clothilde Bullen. (Photo/Supplied)

Edith Cowan University (ECU) is delighted to announce Clothilde Bullen, Manager of ECU Art, Culture and Collections, has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in recognition of her services to the Arts, specifically Indigenous Arts.

Clo is an acclaimed Wardandi and Badimaya curator, writer and advocate. A trailblazer in the Australian arts and cultural landscape, she has spent her career championing the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and arts workers, and advocating for their inclusion, development and representation across the arts sector.

Since joining ECU, Clo has been instrumental in shaping the University's cultural identity, finalising the Cultural Narrative strategy and framework as Lead, Cultural Strategy and Development before transitioning to her current role.

Clo’s distinguished career includes pivotal roles as Senior Curator and Head of Indigenous Programs and Initiatives at the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) and the inaugural Senior Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Collections and Exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney.

"Receiving an Order of Australia Medal, for someone like myself who prefers to remain behind the scenes, always putting artists first, is humbling, but also speaks to the work of those who paved the way in our sector and those who collectively strive in making contributions in the arts, without whom I wouldn’t be here,” Clo said.

“There is no greater communal effort than Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and arts workers who have for decades used the arts as a tool for change, to challenge and represent and to bring joy.

"At ECU, I’ve been fortunate to work alongside people who share my commitment to embedding Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander perspectives at the core of cultural and creative practices."

Beyond her institutional roles, Clo has made significant strides as an independent curator, writer, and advocate, with a strong focus on succession planning and capacity building in the Indigenous arts landscape. Her leadership extends to numerous high-profile boards and initiatives, including her current role as Chair of the Board for the National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA).

Other career highlights include:

Founding committee member for the Wesfarmers and National Gallery Arts Leadership Program, supporting the next generation of arts leaders.

Selection for the British Council Accelerate Program for Indigenous Leadership in the Arts in 2014.

Co-editor of the June 2018 Black Edition of Artlink magazine, amplifying Indigenous voices in arts journalism, and co-Chair of Indigenous Voices, a mentorship program in conjunction with Art Monthly Australasia to increase First Nations critical arts writing.

Board memberships with the Fremantle Biennale, Create NSW Artform Advisory Museums and Histories Board, and the International Association of Art Critics – Australian division.

Clo is continuing to drive cultural and creative excellence, shaping programs and initiatives that celebrate diversity and elevate Indigenous artistry. Her leadership ensures that ECU remains at the forefront of fostering cultural capability and inclusivity, by embedding a framework of Indigenous ways of learning and working into facets of university life.

ECU’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Students, Equity and Indigenous) Professor Braden Hill congratulated Clo on this prestigious recognition.

“Clo’s profound impact on the arts and her tireless advocacy for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists are truly inspiring,” he said.

“This medal not only honours her outstanding contributions to the arts but also highlights the importance of her work in shaping a more inclusive and representative arts landscape in Australia. We are very proud to have her part of the ECU community.”

The entire ECU community celebrates Clo’s remarkable achievement and looks forward to continuing to work alongside her as she furthers her impactful journey in the arts.

