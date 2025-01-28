2025 Billy T Award Nominee Itay Dom Hits The Road

2025 Billy T nominee Itay Dom is bringing his critically acclaimed humour to audiences across New Zealand in 2025. His new show, Half Baked Ideas, will be featured in the Wellington Fringe Festival, Nelson Fringe Festival, Dunedin Fringe Festival, Christchurch’s Good Times Comedy Club, and the 2025 New Zealand Comedy Festival from February-May.

“Feeds off the energy of the crowd with quick wits” - The Post

Itay Dom, as seen on Guy Mont-Spelling Bee and The Bachelorette New Zealand, brings his signature mix of laidback crowd work and observational comedy to the stage in Half Baked Ideas. Fresh from a successful week of shows in Melbourne - his first time performing internationally - Itay returns to New Zealand sharper and funnier than ever.

Itay has cemented his reputation as one of New Zealand’s brightest comedic talents. In 2024, he won the Breakthrough Act award at the NZ Comedy Guild Awards, following his 2023 win for Best MC. His sharp humor and quick wit have delighted audiences across the country, from opening for top acts like Joe Daymond and Ray O’Leary to his appearances on Guy Mont-Spelling Bee and writing for 7 Days.

Half Baked Ideas explores Itay’s journey through life’s quirks and unexpected turns. The show begins with the story of his first time performing stand-up comedy at age 18 while studying engineering at the University of Auckland. Inspired by an attempt to impress a girl—who was thoroughly unimpressed—this moment set him on a path that would shape his life in ways he couldn’t imagine. Combining storytelling, observational humor, and his signature crowd work, the show offers an honest and hilarious reflection on ambition, failure, and the pursuit of connection.

"Great gags and a truly original comic voice" - Ben Hurley (7 Days)

In addition to his comedy career, Itay works full-time as a network engineer at 2degrees and is completing a PhD in electrical engineering at the University of Auckland. His thesis, titled “Emotion Recognition from Speech of Native New Zealand English Speakers with Parkinson’s Disease”, highlights his fascination with human connection and communication—an interest that also fuels his comedy.

Tour dates:

Feb 14-16 8PM Te Auaha Gallery, Wellington Fringe Festival.

March 15 9PM Yaza Comedy Club, Nelson Fringe Festival.

March 21 8PM Inch Bar, Dunedin Fringe Festival.

March 28 6PM Good Times Comedy Club, Christchurch.

May 6-10 7:30PM BATS Theatre, Wellington, New Zealand International Comedy Festival.

May 20-24 8:15PM The Classic Studio, Auckland, New Zealand International Comedy Festival.

