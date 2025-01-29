Mānuka Pharm SYNTHONY In The Domain Renamed As “Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival” With New Acts Added!
(New Zealand, Wed 29 January, 2025) - Duco Touring has today announced the re-naming of Mānuka Pharm SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN to Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival, as well as additions to the stellar line-up! “We are excited to announce Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival as the new name for SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN," said Duco Touring Founder David Higgins. "This new name, Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival, better reflects what has become New Zealand’s biggest one-day music festival, and nicely differentiates this multi-act event from our standalone SYNTHONY performances we have been touring globally." Joining the star studded line-up to perform alongside Auckland Philharmonia and Maestra Sarah-Grace Williams as part of SYNTHONY No.6 is Tiki Taane, Sam Allen, Nyree Huyser, and Nate Dousand. ZM’s Clint Roberts is also confirmed to host the Mānuka Phuel Main Stage. Taking to the Pepsi DJ Stage at Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival in March is Pixie Lane x Kazi Flip, Dan Aux, Jordan Eskra, Ruby Lee and Murry Sweetpants! With over 33,000 tickets already sold, and VVIP and VIP tickets sold out, Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival is set to be even bigger than the 2024 show, which had over 35,000 attendees. The event will again take place in Pukekawa, Auckland Domain, on Saturday 29 March 2025. “Mānuka Phuel will be the most exciting product launch that New Zealanders see this year. We have completely changed the game, reimagining Energy Drinks with a perfect all natural blend of all your favourite energy boosting ingredients. Mānuka Honey is used in Mānuka Phuel which gives it a great flavour and with no synthetic aftertaste this drink will blow Kiwis away.” said Alex McDonald, Mānuka Phuel Co-Creator and Chief Commercial Officer. “Like Mānuka Phuel, SYNTHONY is all about reimagining music that you already know and love and making it better and this festival truly is the most exciting event of the year which really makes Mānuka Phuel and SYNTHONY the perfect fit and platform to launch this game changer to Kiwis.” Nick Hill, CE Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says: “Auckland is a UNESCO city of music and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council, is proud to support SYNTHONY, which has become a fan-favourite part of the region’s summer events calendar. SYNTHONY is a New Zealand-owned event series which, every year, brings new audiences to support some of the best local and international music talent – it also benefits Aucklanders by bringing in an expected GDP boost of $3.5 million and 17,000 visitor nights.” MĀNUKA PHUEL PRESENTS: FEATURING SYNTHONY No.6 (NEW SHOW) PEPSI DJ STAGE Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival
SYNTHONY Festival
Pukekawa, Auckland Domain - Saturday 29 March 2025
BASEMENT JAXX (DJ SET)
DARUDE
CYRIL
EXAMPLE
KORA
LADI6
TH’ DUDES
DICK JOHNSON
Auckland Philharmonia, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams
*Artists performing as part of SYNTHONY
KINGS*
P DIGSSS*
TIKI TAANE*
EMILY WILLIAMS*
NATE DOUSAND*
MASHA MNJOYAN*
LEWIS MCCALLUM*
SAM ALLEN*
NYREE HUYSER*
PIXIE LANE X KAZI FLIP
DAN AUX
LEWIS MCCALLUM
JORDAN ESKRA
RUBY LEE
MURRY SWEETPANTS
Tickets are on sale now
VVIP and VIP tickets sold out, Premium GA and GA remain
Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival