Mānuka Pharm SYNTHONY In The Domain Renamed As “Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival” With New Acts Added!

Image/Supplied (New Zealand, Wed 29 January, 2025) - Duco Touring has today announced the re-naming of Mānuka Pharm SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN to Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival, as well as additions to the stellar line-up! “We are excited to announce Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival as the new name for SYNTHONY in THE DOMAIN," said Duco Touring Founder David Higgins. "This new name, Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival, better reflects what has become New Zealand’s biggest one-day music festival, and nicely differentiates this multi-act event from our standalone SYNTHONY performances we have been touring globally." Joining the star studded line-up to perform alongside Auckland Philharmonia and Maestra Sarah-Grace Williams as part of SYNTHONY No.6 is Tiki Taane, Sam Allen, Nyree Huyser, and Nate Dousand. ZM’s Clint Roberts is also confirmed to host the Mānuka Phuel Main Stage. Taking to the Pepsi DJ Stage at Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival in March is Pixie Lane x Kazi Flip, Dan Aux, Jordan Eskra, Ruby Lee and Murry Sweetpants! With over 33,000 tickets already sold, and VVIP and VIP tickets sold out, Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival is set to be even bigger than the 2024 show, which had over 35,000 attendees. The event will again take place in Pukekawa, Auckland Domain, on Saturday 29 March 2025. Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “Mānuka Phuel will be the most exciting product launch that New Zealanders see this year. We have completely changed the game, reimagining Energy Drinks with a perfect all natural blend of all your favourite energy boosting ingredients. Mānuka Honey is used in Mānuka Phuel which gives it a great flavour and with no synthetic aftertaste this drink will blow Kiwis away.” said Alex McDonald, Mānuka Phuel Co-Creator and Chief Commercial Officer. “Like Mānuka Phuel, SYNTHONY is all about reimagining music that you already know and love and making it better and this festival truly is the most exciting event of the year which really makes Mānuka Phuel and SYNTHONY the perfect fit and platform to launch this game changer to Kiwis.” Nick Hill, CE Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says: “Auckland is a UNESCO city of music and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council, is proud to support SYNTHONY, which has become a fan-favourite part of the region’s summer events calendar. SYNTHONY is a New Zealand-owned event series which, every year, brings new audiences to support some of the best local and international music talent – it also benefits Aucklanders by bringing in an expected GDP boost of $3.5 million and 17,000 visitor nights.” MĀNUKA PHUEL PRESENTS:

SYNTHONY Festival

Pukekawa, Auckland Domain - Saturday 29 March 2025 FEATURING

BASEMENT JAXX (DJ SET)

DARUDE

CYRIL

EXAMPLE

KORA

LADI6

TH’ DUDES

DICK JOHNSON SYNTHONY No.6 (NEW SHOW)

Auckland Philharmonia, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams

*Artists performing as part of SYNTHONY

KINGS*

P DIGSSS*

TIKI TAANE*

EMILY WILLIAMS*

NATE DOUSAND*

MASHA MNJOYAN*

LEWIS MCCALLUM*

SAM ALLEN*

NYREE HUYSER* PEPSI DJ STAGE

PIXIE LANE X KAZI FLIP

DAN AUX

LEWIS MCCALLUM

JORDAN ESKRA

RUBY LEE

MURRY SWEETPANTS Mānuka Phuel SYNTHONY Festival

