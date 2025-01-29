SIX60 Announce Stellar Lineup Of Support Acts For The Grassroots Tour City Edition

New Zealand’s powerhouse band SIX60 is thrilled to announce the lineup of incredible talent joining them on their highly anticipated Grassroots City Edition Tour. This year’s tour continues SIX60’s commitment to fostering local talent and connecting with fans in a meaningful way. With stops in Upper Hutt, Auckland, and Dunedin this February and March and Hawkes Bay on Labour Weekend in October, the lineup is a perfect blend of rising stars, hometown heroes, and exciting newcomers.

Joining SIX60 on all summer shows is pop powerhouse Frankie Venter. After a breakout year in 2024 with highlights including being handpicked by Coldplay to join them on stage at their Eden Park shows, playing Rhythm n Vines, Soundsplash, topping the NZ Hot Singles chart and supporting Cassie Henderson for 12 dates throughout Aotearoa, Frankie has enjoyed a swift rise. Her songs ‘Backseat Driving’, ‘Leyla’ and ‘How You Like Me Now’ are mainstays on the airwaves. It's Frankie season.

Also joining SIX60 on all shows this summer is Western Sydney hip hop trio Planet Vegeta. MC’s SVNO, LKGD, and JAZZ NOBODI—bring a unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and funk to the stage. Their viral remix of SIX60’s 'Special' caught the band’s attention, making them a natural fit for this tour. With JAZZ NOBODI originally hailing from Porirua, the Brewtown Upper Hutt show this weekend marks an epic homecoming for the rising stars.

Appearing in Upper Hutt this Saturday and in Hastings on Saturday 25 October is Hawkes Bay singer songwriter Makayla. Signed to SIX60’s own label, Massive Records, Makayla is a rising star with a soulful sound. Having toured with SIX60 on the first leg of the Grassroots Tour, she’s ready to captivate audiences again. Her new single, 'Nature of Love', drops on Valentine’s Day.

Emily Alice will open the Dunedin leg of the Grassroots Tour - City Edition. The first recipient of the prestigious SIX60 Scholarship at Otago University, Emily lived in the iconic 660 House in 2022, with her bass player Jakira also joining the scholarship program and living in the house in 2024. A stunning vocalist with a rich musical presence, Emily is a beloved local talent who continues to soar.

In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, the opening act will be chosen a little differently. On Sunday 9 February, Six60 will be at the Moana Music Open Mic Competition and will invite the winner to open for the band at Base Spaces on Saturday, 1 March. The contest will be held at Te Wāhi Hobson Wharf as part of Moana Auckland Festival and is a free public event. Find more details here.

SIX60’s vision for the Grassroots City Edition Tour is to create an intimate, community-focused experience, celebrating music and the fans who have supported them since the beginning.

“The Grassroots Tour was all about connecting with fans and the community in a very local way,” says the band. “We wanted the support artists to reflect that.The Planet Vegeta guys, especially JAZZ NOBODI returning to his hometown, make it feel authentic and rewarding for our day-one fans. Frankie is one of New Zealand’s most exciting young artists, and this is the perfect chance for fans to witness her career from the ground floor. Makayla and Emily are already part of the SIX60 family, and this will be their first opportunity to play in front of big crowds. And finally, the Auckland open mic winner reminds us that taking big risks for big rewards is at the heart of SIX60.” - SIX60

SIX60 GRASSROOTS CITY EDITION TOUR NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA

Presented by Eccles Entertainment & The Morning Shift

Feb - Oct ‘25

Tickets on sale now!

SAT 1 FEB

With special guests Frankie Venter, Planet Vegeta & Makayla

Brewtown | Upper Hutt

ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 22 FEB

Riverstage | Brisbane

six60.co.nz

SAT 1 MAR

With special guests Frankie Venter, Planet Vegeta & Moana Auckland Open Mic winner

Base Spaces Jellicoe Harbour | Auckland

ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 8 MAR

With special guests Frankie Venter, Planet Vegeta & Emily Alice

Union Lawn | Dunedin

ticketmaster.co.nz

FRI 14 MAR

Palace Foreshore | Melbourne

six60.co.nz

SAT 22 MAR

Horden Pavilion | Sydney

six60.co.nz

SAT 5 APR

Fremantle Arts Centre | Perth

six60.co.nz

SAT 25 Oct

With special guest Makayla

Shed 530 Estate | Hastings

ticketmaster.co.nz

