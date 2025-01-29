James Blunt Announces 2025 Auckland Show

After his last incredible performance in New Zealand in 2018, James Blunt has confirmed dates for his BACK TO BEDLAM 2025 New Zealand and Australia tour. In October, James Blunt will perform the entirety of his multi-platinum album BACK TO BEDLAM, along with his greatest hits and fan-favourites. He will play Spark Arena, Auckland on Tuesday October 21.

Early bird Pre-sale tickets available from 9am, Wednesday February 5 2025 and on general sale Friday February 7, 9am. Ticket details available via www.destroyalllines.com

’New Zealand and Australia… I’m coming to get you! Following last year’s incredible tour of Oz, I knew I had to bring my Back To Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour to you guys Down Under, and this time we’re sneaking in New Zealand, and I can’t wait to see all of you! I promise to deliver an unforgettable show!' – James Blunt

Released in October 2004, BACK TO BEDLAM marked the debut of singer-songwriter James Blunt. The album includes the globally acclaimed #1 singles ‘You’re Beautiful’ and ‘Goodbye My Lover’, along with other notable tracks such as ‘High’ and ‘Wisemen’. It achieved significant commercial success, reaching #1 on the New Zealand and ARIA album charts and earning the #8 spot on the ARIA Top 100 Albums of the 2000s. Certified 8× Platinum in Australia, and 5x Platinum in New Zealand, it was also the highest-selling album in the UK for 2005, with over 2.4 million copies sold that year. To date, BACK TO BEDLAM has sold over 12 million copies worldwide, solidifying James Blunt’s status as an international recording artist.

Since then, James Blunt has established a highly successful career both creatively and commercially, producing a series of acclaimed albums and singles. His subsequent works, including ALL THE LOST SOULS (2007), SOME KIND OF TROUBLE (2010), MOON LANDING (2013), THE AFTERLOVE (2017), and ONCE UPON A MIND (2019), have consistently secured positions within the Top 10 of the ARIA Album Charts.

His most recent album WHO WE USED TO BE was released in 2023. His recent greatest hits collection, THE STARS BENEATH MY FEET, went Gold selling over 100,000 copies.



Destroy All Lines, The Breeze (NZ) presents



JAMES BLUNT – New Zealand 2025

Tuesday October 21, 2025 - Spark Arena, Auckland

Don’t miss the return of chart-topping superstar James Blunt, performing his debut album and all his greatest hits from across his stellar career.

