BILLY STRINGS (USA) Announces Debut Arena Headline Tour Of AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

Frontier Touring are delighted to welcome one of the hottest names in music, GRAMMY winner Billy Strings, announcing his debut shows down under in July with four arena dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Billy Strings is one of music’s most compelling artists. In the midst of yet another landmark year, Strings released his acclaimed new album, Highway Prayers, in 2024 on Reprise Records. Produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller), the record debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart – the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across genres. Continuing to receive overwhelming praise, GQ calls Strings “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades,” while Pitchfork declared, “the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre.”

The new project follows Strings’ first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart and is nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Since his 2017 debut, Strings has also been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. Known for his electric live shows, Strings has performed countless sold-out dates worldwide and will continue to tour through this year with upcoming stops across the U.S. in addition to the new dates in New Zealand and Australia.Frontier Members and Artist Presale begins Friday 31 January (12pm local) – see website for information. General onsale tickets go on sale Monday 3 February (12pm local) via frontiertouring.com/billystrings.

November 2024 saw him perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon before ringing in the new year with three huge arena dates in New Orleans. With a 19-date run announced for the US Spring, Strings will fly south to Australia and New Zealand for his debut live shows down under in July.

Prepare for a night of unforgettable music with Billy Strings and his band – a true master of his craft. Tickets are on sale Monday – don’t miss out!

