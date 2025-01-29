Laneway NZ Announces 2025 Pre And After Parties

With Laneway Festival landing in Auckland next week, what better way to celebrate than with the announcement of the official Laneway 2025 pre and after parties.

Helping to shake off those post-silly-season cobwebs, the official pre-party will feature breakout New York City duo Fcukers, alongside a roster of special guests including Tāmaki Makaurau-based four-piece grunge band BUZZ and seasoned local DJ Caru.

After the festival is all said and done, join us at Karangahape Road’s Double Whammy for The Official Laneway NZ Afterparty. Taking charge of the night will be resident boom-bappers Joey Valence & Brae. Off the back of their Aotearoa debut at Laneway 2025, tickets for this up-close and personal show will be in hot demand.

This will be your only chance to see Joey Valence & Brae outside of the festival grounds in NZ, so make sure you don’t sleep on tickets. Joining them in keeping the energy going will be special guest DJ Ivan Berko, who will be spinning his signature mix of synthy, sleaze-y, tech-y, proggy and Balearic dance, alongside eclectic tastemaker DJ Chachi.

Both the pre and after parties are 18+, with strictly limited capacity.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 11am, Thursday 30 January via Ticketek.

The Official Laneway NZ Afterparty

Thursday 6 Feb

Double Whammy

Joey Valence & Brae

DJ Ivan Berko

DJ Chachi

The Official Laneway NZ Preparty

Wednesday 5 Feb

Double Whammy

Fcukers

BUZZ

Caru

Full lineup:

Charli xcx *

Beabadoobee * — Clairo *

Barry Can’t Swim * – BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ set) *

Djo* — Remi Wolf – Olivia Dean

Eyedress – Joey Valence & Brae – Skegss

Hamdi – Fcukers – Julie* – 2hollis

Elliot & Vincent – RNZŌ – Vera Ellen

* Only playing at Laneway Festival

Laneway Festival NZ 2025:

AUCKLAND / Tāmaki Makaurau (18+)

Thursday 6 February 2025 – Western Springs

