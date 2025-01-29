Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Gina Kiel: Tidal Bodies | 22 February – 15 March 2025

Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 7:14 pm
Press Release: Twentysix Gallery

Gina Kiel, Tidal Body, 2024. Oil and acrylic on canvas and custom tray frame with contemporary vintage coal finish / Supplied

Gina Kiel’s first solo exhibition, Tidal Bodies, explores themes of cyclical change and transformation. Free-flowing sketches are refined into paintings, as fluid forms grow into entities of their own. Through these paintings, Kiel is channelling archetypal beings who pulse with constant motion. Optical patterns are paired with soft, introspective features, giving shape and colour to new ways of seeing.

With the inclusion of a gallery mural, Tidal Bodies marks a pivotal moment in Kiel’s artistic practice, embodying a more intuitive approach to painting. Her work has evolved alongside personal milestones, from the early days of motherhood to this current stage of integration. What began as a narrative of separation—painted forms split in two—has transformed into a celebration of wholeness and the interconnectedness of all things.

Tidal Bodies refers to the rhythms of the ocean mirroring the fluid nature of the body. Kiel’s work displays reverence for this ongoing motion of life—an ebb and flow of experiences—and how these forces shape and reshape us.

Join us for the opening celebration of Tidal Bodies on Friday evening, 21st February, from 6pm, with refreshments generously provided by Duncans Brewery, Kono Wines, and Wellington Chocolate Factory.

ARTIST’S BIO

Gina Kiel is an artist based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, known for her delicate yet bold artwork that explores transformation and renewal. Kiel’s practice spans intimate paintings, large-scale murals, and hand-poked tattoos, with a focus on the embodied experiences of her personal life and motherhood. Her artworks reflect the regenerative rhythms of life, often blending nature, body, and spirit. Kiel has exhibited both locally and internationally and is a member of the renowned Dreamgirls Art Collective.

EXHIBITION DETAILS
Gina Kiel
Tidal Bodies
22 February – 15 March 2025
Twentysix Gallery
26 Constable Street, Newtown, Pōneke
Opening Celebration:
Friday 21st February from 6pm
Opening hours:
Thurs/Fri 12 – 6
Sat 10 – 4
Cost: Free

© Scoop Media

