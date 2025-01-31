Government Supports 26 Waitangi Events Across Aotearoa

Government funding will go towards 26 community events to commemorate Waitangi Day in 2025, from Tāhuna (Queenstown) to Te Tai Tokerau (Northland) and Rēkohu/Wharekauri (Chatham Islands).

The Commemorating Waitangi Day Fund, administered by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, supports events that commemorate the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi and increases awareness and knowledge of Te Tiriti through celebrations and local storytelling.

"This Fund recognises that Waitangi Day is for all New Zealanders, wherever you celebrate it," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Manatū Taonga Tumu Whakarae Secretary for Culture and Heritage.

"With so many exciting events planned, we hope that all New Zealanders will be able to engage with this important kaupapa up and down the motu to learn about our country’s history.

"$300,000 in grants will enable communities to celebrate this important national day and explore how Te Tiriti has shaped the nation we are today.

"In Te Matau-a-Māui (Hawke’s Bay), Ngāti Kahungunu will be hosting an event for all members of the community. Whakawhanaungatanga activities will bring together the shared heritage of the region to commemorate Te Tiriti through kapa haka, English and Gaelic music, Pasifika dance and Asian songs.

"Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Waikato Museum will be hosting a ‘Weaving a Future Together' community day with kōrero (talks) and workshops covering local stories, Te Tiriti, toi Māori, and raranga (weaving).

"Masterton District Council is partnering with iwi, hapū, tangata whenua and high schoolers to enhance community understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. ‘On the Couch’ discussions with Tangata Tiriti and a Year 13 Te Tiriti wananga are part of efforts to raise awareness and knowledge of Te Tiriti among the Whakaoriori and Wairarapa communities.

"And over on the Chathams, kaumatua, kura, local council and community groups will bring people together with traditional sporting activities, karakia, waiata, kōrero and kai to acknowledge Te Tiriti.

"With so many ways to celebrate in so many locations, we encourage all New Zealanders to take this opportunity to reflect on our nation’s founding document and how we can incorporate the principles of Te Tiriti into our lives on this public holiday and beyond.

"Thank you to all the event organisers across Aotearoa that will bring their communities together to mark this special day," says Laulu Mac.

A full list of 2025 funded events is available on the Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage website.

Waitangi Day Fund: 2025 Successful Applicants (mch.govt.nz)

