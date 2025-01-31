Moana Music Open Mic Competition Winner To Perform As Opening Act For SIX60 During Moana Auckland, NZ’s Ocean Festival

Excitement levels are high ahead of the Moana Music Open Mic Competition, a first-of-its-kind showcase of emerging Kiwi music talent that’s part of Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s ocean festival.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, on behalf of Auckland Council, has organised Moana Auckland’s six-week programme, which runs from 27 January until 9 March.

A shortlist of 13 acts will perform at the family-friendly Moana Music Open Mic Competition free public event on 9 February. SIX60 is offering the winner an incredible, life-changing opportunity – an invitation to open for the band at its show at Base Spaces, Jellicoe Harbour, on Saturday, 1 March.

SIX60 will be VIP guests to cheer everyone on at the Moana Music Open Mic Competition at Te Wāhi Hobson Wharf on 9 February. The Open Mic winner will also receive four tickets and exclusive backstage passes to SIX60’s 1 March show, as well as $1000 from major event partner, Go Media.

The 1 March Jellicoe Harbour concert is part of SIX60’s Grassroots City Edition Tour. The band says its vision is to create an intimate, community-focused experience to celebrate music and the fans who have supported them since the beginning.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The Grassroots tour is all about connecting with fans and the community in a very local way. Having the Moana Music Open Mic winner opening for us in Tāmaki Makaurau reminds us that taking big risks for big rewards is at the heart of SIX60,” says SIX60.

“We’re really thrilled to offer Moana Music as part of Moana Auckland to celebrate our region’s connection to its precious ocean,” says Michelle Hooper, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Entries for the Moana Music Open Mic Competition have now closed. More than 95 up-and-coming musical acts uploaded recordings and videos online ahead of the entry deadline of 5pm on 28 January. Acts included soloists and bands aged from 12 to 50, working in a range of musical styles, including rock and country, acoustic soloists and rappers.

The entries have been whittled down to a shortlist of 13 acts, who will perform to an audience of nearly 1000 people at Te Wāhi Hobson Wharf on 9 February.

“We received incredible entries from awesome musicians, and we can’t wait to see the live show on 9 February. It’s a family-friendly event, on from 5pm until 6.30pm, so bring your friends and whānau along to cheer on your favourite acts. You never know – your aroha may help them on their way to performing ahead of SIX60!” says Hooper.

