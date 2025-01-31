Eclipse: Pink Floyd Orchestrated – Perfoming Next Month

For the first time in New Zealand, a Symphony Orchestra, a 10 piece killer rock band, three powerhouse vocalists, and a 20-person strong youth choir, faithfully re-ignite the awe-inspiring sound of Pink Floyd in all its glory.

Comprising 60 musicians and singers live on stage, ECLIPSE – the name of the closing track on Pink Floyd’s seminal album The Dark Side of the Moon - features many classic songs, including 'Money', 'Time', 'Wish You Were Here', 'Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)', 'Us and Them', 'Mother', 'Have a Cigar', ‘Learning to Fly’ and 'Comfortably Numb'.

ECLIPSE – Pink Floyd Orchestrated hits New Zealand following a sold out 2024 Australian tour including two shows at The Sydney Opera House.

The treatment that makes this event so special is the mighty combination of lush orchestral string, wind and horn sounds, blended seamlessly with the mastery of ten of Australia’s finest rock musicians, including Jack Jones from Southern Sons and Noiseworks on Lead Vocals and Guitar; Warwick Cheatle formally of The Zep Boys on Bass; Paul White on keyboards, Joseph Calderazzo from The Jenny Morris Band on Guitars; and the stunning Natalie Ermer, Zkye, and Emily Kelly on vocals.

Musical Director of the show Warwick Cheatle said “We couldn’t be more delighted with the way Eclipse has evolved since its debut. The origins of this show were first staged in New Zealand in 2006 in Auckland. The success of this orchestral and band project has grown significantly, with new arrangements, and a 20-piece youth choir, to become Eclipse Pink Floyd Orchestrated, now one of the biggest Pink Floyd presentations anywhere. We are so excited to be returning to the place where it all began, many years ago.

This showcase of incredible musicians on a national tour to the finest venues in New Zealand is an honour. Fans of Pink Floyd will enjoy the way we have combined a big rock sound, with all the iconic solos, Moog synthesiser and live orchestra - it’s simply monstrous!”

The orchestrations faithfully recreate ‘live’ all those wonderful orchestral sounds Pink Floyd were emulating. The combination of orchestra and rock band is both beautiful and powerful and guaranteed to touch the heart of every Pink Floyd fan.

Therese E who attended the Sydney Opera House performance reviewed as follows, “Have just attended the Sydney show, sheer brilliance, absolutely wonderful, one of the best concerts I have been to. Pink Floyd themselves would have been blown away as we all were. Thank you.

Event Details:

Pink Floyd Orchestrated

Thursday 13 February 2025

Civic Theatre Auckland with Southern Cross Symphony

Friday 14 February 2025

Christchurch Town Hall with Christchurch Symphony

Saturday 15 February 2025

Michael Fowler Centre Wellington with Orchestra Wellington

Tickets On sale www.pinkfloydorchestrated.com

