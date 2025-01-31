Introducing The World Premiere Of The ROADKILL Karaoke Van: The Ultimate Mobile Party Experience!

Get ready to turn Wellington into the ultimate karaoke rave, as the Roadkill Karaoke Van hits the street and premieres in this years NZ Fringe Festival!

Offering both ‘CAR-A-OKE!’ A late night spontaneous karaoke party and ROADKILL The Uber Cool Musical,’ taking audiences on a wildly immersive journey through love, life and rock ’n’ roll — all from the back seat of a 10 seater van. This intimate one-man musical combines humour, heart and unforgettable tunes for an experience like no other

With its cutting-edge sound system, neon lights, and a one-of-a-kind "rave-style" atmosphere, this mobile party promises to bring the fun, the music, and the flair directly to you. Whether you’re a aspiring pop star or simply looking for a night out with a twist, the Roadkill Karaoke Van is the place to be this Fringe Festival.

ROADKILL: The Uber Cool Musical, is an electrifying one-man show that blends live theatre with the wild world of karaoke. Created and performed by Tom Knowles, ROADKILL will dazzle audiences with its rock ‘n’ roll energy, hilarious characters, and interactive musical moments. This high-energy, spectacle will have you singing along and laughing until your sides hurt. Part karaoke, part theatre, and all entertainment, ROADKILL is the show that’ll leave you buzzing long after the lights go down.

Whether you're hoping in for a spontaneous karaoke jam with CAR-A-OKE! or catching the ROADKILL show, the Roadkill Van is here to shake up your nightlife and keep you singing, dancing, and laughing all night long.

CAR-A-OKE! Premieres 20th-23rd of February and is koha entry- Central Wellington Location to be revealed

ROADKILL: The Uber-cool Musical premieres 4th-7th March.

3 shows a night 5.30pm, 7pm, 8.30pm

Tickets available through fringe.co.nz

Location to be revealed with ticket.

Following the NZ Fringe Festival this roving party will be popping up across New Zealand in 2025 with shows through March in Nelson, Blenheim and Dunedin as well as being a special addition to both Park(ing) days Wellington, the Cuba Street Summer series on 23rd of Feb and CubaDupa Wellington– no two nights are ever the same!

About the Roadkill Karaoke Van: The Roadkill Karaoke Van is the brainchild of Tom Knowles, a well known musician and actor with a passion for performance, music, and community engagement. Combining their love for live theatre with the infectious energy of karaoke, the Roadkill Van is set to redefine how New Zealand experiences late-night entertainment.

