Bad Suns' Share Sunny New Single 'Communicating'

Bad Suns by Sarah Eiseman / Supplied

Seasoned pop-rock pros Bad Suns are back with a feel-good single titled “Communicating” – their first new music since 2023’s Infinite Joy. Sparked by an idyllic drive through Los Angeles, frontman Christo Bowman aimed to mimic the feeling of a “quintessential SoCal moment”, sonically recreating that blissful feeling with whimsical synths, an intoxicating groove and funky rhythmic licks informed by the colorful sounds of Japanese City Pop.

“It had been a cold and rainy couple of weeks in February but that morning, the clouds parted, and the sun emerged for a beautiful, sunny day in Los Angeles,” he explains. “There were palm trees all around me and I just wanted to write a song that captured that essence.”

Written just after celebrating 12 years with his fiancé, Christo found himself reminiscing on those first dates and initial conversations that would provide the foundation of his relationship today. Exploring the unknowns and unspoken expectations that come with falling for someone new, he muses, “Lyrically, I was inspired to reflect and sift through my memories of our earliest times together, back when we couldn’t have possibly predicted what the future held in store for us.”

Masters of tuneful indie rock with sleek pop production sheen, the new track finds Bad Suns at the top of their game with over1.2 Millionmonthly listeners on Spotify and 875 Million catalog streams. Since their first viral hit in 2013, they’ve released 4 albums with a slew of iconic singles, with most recent offerings (Apocalypse Whenever (2022)andInfinite Joy (2023)) displaying an intimate and highly conceptual version of their dreamy sound. Tapping into an emotional complexity thatBillboardapplauds for “showing both vulnerability and depth in its lyrics”,Nylonhas touted them as “the sort of rock that we just never get enough of”.

