Supergroove Add Four New Shows To The Phenomenon Tour This April

Friday, 31 January 2025, 6:00 pm
Press Release: Broken Record Publicity

Following extraordinary demand and multiple sold-out shows, New Zealand’s legendary Supergroove is thrilled to announce additional dates for their highly anticipated Phenomenon Tour. Fans across the country now have more chances to experience the electric energy of one of New Zealand's most iconic bands live on stage.

The newly added shows are:
Monday 7 April: Rotorua - Sir Owen Glenn Theatre (Second Rotorua show)
Sunday, 13 April: Wellington – Meow Nui (Third Wellington show)
Friday, 18 April: Christchurch – Town Hall (Second Christchurch show, Good Friday)
Thursday, 24 April: Havelock North – Blackbarn Vineyards (second Blackbarn show ANZAC Day Eve)

Tickets for these new dates will go on sale Monday 3 February, at 10am. 

Supergroove have also just announced a vinyl reissue of their two massive albums, 4x Platinum certified Traction and Gold certified Postage. Both fully remastered bringing the past into the present and available now for pre order. These will be released on Friday 4 April. 

Don't miss your chance to see Supergroove deliver the same electrifying stage presence that has defined their career.

© Scoop Media

