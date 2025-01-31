Toto With Special Guest Christopher Cross Announce National Tour

Photo / Supplied

AUCKLAND, TUESDAY JANUARY 28; Today, TOTO have announced plans to bring their global DOGZ OF OZ tour with special guest CHRISTOPHER CROSS to New Zealand in 2025. The three-city tour will take place in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch this April.

Toto are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant. Joining Steve Lukather (guitar/vocals) and Joseph Williams (vocals) are Greg Phillinganes (keyboards / vocals), Shannon Forrest (drums), John Pierce (bass), Warren Ham (horns / percussion / vocals), and Dennis Atlas (keyboards / vocals).

Toto has celebrated one accomplishment after the next through 2024. The Song ‘Africa’ has been certified Diamond for sales of Ten Million copies by the RIAA in the United States. Current cumulative sales now exceed 10.5 million. Additionally, ‘Hold The Line” has been certified triple platinum for sales of three millions copies, while ‘Rosanna’ hit the milestone of double platinum with sales of two million copies. ‘Africa’ has been streamed TWO BILLION times on Spotify, while ‘Hold The Line’ has amassed one BILLION plays on the platform. Cumulative Toto album sales now exceed 50 million copies, while the band’s repertoire is played more than three million times daily on Spotify alone by an audience that continues to get younger month to month.

Toto last performed in New Zealand in 2019, Steve Lukather shares, ‘I am thrilled about bringing this tour to New Zealand. Christopher has been a close friend of mine for a long time. This is a tour that works musically, from an idea that germinated months ago that was able to take flight and become a reality, I could not be more thrilled.”

Special guest Christopher Cross and the members of Toto have been friends and collaborators for more than four decades. On September 1, 2024 they appeared with one another in front of a capacity crowd at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. In February this year, Cross will tour Europe with Toto on a run that will stage performances in front of a potential quarter million fans. Joining Cross are Francis Arnaud (drums), Kevin Reveyrand (bass), Jerry Leonide (piano), Andy Suzuki (winds & keys), and vocalists Lisbet Guldbeck, Chrissi Poland and Nicky Richards.

Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album winning five Grammy Awards, including – for the first time in Grammy history – the “Big Four” most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (“Sailing”), and Best New Artist. In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold more than 12 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top 10 singles.

Christopher Cross states, “I’m honoured to be sharing the stage in 2025 with my dear friends Toto.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 9am, Tuesday February 4.

One NZ customers can be among the first to secure tickets during a 48-hour presale starting Thursday January 30 at 10am. Head to one.nz/music

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in New Zealand. Mastercard Presale starts Thursday January 30 at 10am local time and ends Monday February 3 at 10am local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available from Tuesday 4 February at 9am local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

My Live Nation members can also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 10am Friday, January 31.

TOTO WITH SPECIAL GUEST CHRISTOPHER CROSS NZ TOUR

AUCKLAND, SPARK ARENA WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23

WELLINGTON, TSB ARENA THURSDAY, APRIL 24

CHRISTCHURCH, WOLFBROOK ARENA SATURDAY, APRIL 26

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.livenation.co.nz

