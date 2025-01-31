Reb Fountain Releases New Single + Video 'Nothing Like'

Some songs feel less written and more unearthed, whispered into the world by the ether. Reb Fountain’s latest single, "Nothing Like," is precisely that: a love song brimming with a luminous pop sensibility, tinged with the depth of introspection.

"Nothing Like" is the newest offering from Reb’s highly anticipated album, How Love Bends, set for release on March 7th. Capturing the expansive moment of falling in love and the kaleidoscopic shifts it brings to both life and art, the single feels like a beam of light cutting through the fog.

“I was in the depths of recording How Love Bends and in the heart of a new relationship,” Reb reflects. “In “Nothing Like”, I was perceiving the world in a new light; amidst an intensely productive creative time and an enriched personal life, there was a profound shift in my lived experience. Our vision of the world is often a reflection of our shadows; hungry ghosts searching for our likeness, clouded by the umbra that binds us. As I walked with my dog up Maungarei in Tāmaki Makaurau, I felt, for a short time, that the fog was lifted and beneath was a hopefulness innate to our humanity that is often lost in the hunt for what feels lacking in our lives.”

The track, recorded at Auckland's Roundhead Studios, captures that moment of clarity with remarkable immediacy. Co-produced by Dave Khan and Simon Gooding, "Nothing Like" was birthed in a single day.Reb recalls: “Simon Gooding was staying with me, and the next morning, as we drove into Roundhead Studios together, we listened to my voice memo of ‘Nothing Like.’ We played it through as a band first thing, edited and honed the arrangement and lyrics. Karin (Czanerk) created the bassline that underpins the instrumental, Earl (Robertson) composed the string line which Dave played, and with Dave and Simon at the helm, we wove a landscape for the song and finished ‘Nothing Like’ that day.”

The result is a track that carries a lightness and vitality yet feels foundational to the emotional architecture of How Love Bends. ‘Nothing Like’ brings a musical presence and grace that underpins How Love Bends … “although it arrived at the last minute, it was always there; a force of human nature guiding me to make sense of it all.”

In keeping with their love of film, Reb & Lola headed west of Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland to the majesty of Muriwai Beach and shot the video for "Nothing Like" on four rolls of Super 8. The video shares the connection between Reb & Dark; her confident companion. They share in one another's journeys for a short time; carrying and guiding one another, following in each other's footsteps while they can.

Reb Fountain continues to weave music that feels like a dialogue with the soul, simultaneously timeless and urgent. With "Nothing Like," she reminds us that even amidst the shadows, there is always the choice to let in the light.

To mark the release of How Love Bends, Reb Fountain and her full band will embark on an expansive nationwide tour throughout April and May 2025. Renowned for her captivating live performances and masterful storytelling, Reb invites audiences to experience the magic and intensity of her music in a live setting. Fans who have witnessed her command the stage know these shows are a rare and unforgettable experience—essential for anyone who appreciates the power of live music. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at rebfountain.co.nz

