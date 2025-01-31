Southern Showdown: NextGen NZ Championship Heads To Teretonga

January 29, 2025

The NextGen New Zealand Championship, Presented by Repco, is on the move, crossing the Cook Strait for two rounds, beginning this weekend with the Ascot Park Hotel Teretonga Park International.

Five classes are confirmed for the weekend’s event at the world’s southernmost FIA-recognised track, with the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (CTFROC) spearheading proceedings for their fourth of five rounds.

Joining CTFROC is the popular one-make Bridgestone GR86 Championship, the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, the Nexen Tyres NZ Mazda Racing Series, and the Pirelli Porsche Race Series.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the championship to Teretonga Park," said Josie Spillane, CEO of the NextGen NZ Championship. “We know how passionate Southlanders are about their motorsport, and there is a real air of excitement as the championship descends on the South Island.

“This venue holds a special place in motorsport history, and to have such a diverse and talented field of drivers and categories competing here is a real treat for fans in the deep south!

“The Rock Grid Walk will allow fans to immerse themselves in the action, presenting a rare chance to stand on the grid, see the cars up close, and meet the drivers just moments before they start the race. It really brings fans closer to the heart of the championship."

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad will be looking to continue his strong run of form in CTFROC, having built a healthy 40-point advantage at the top of the standings. The fight for second is tight, with American Nikita Johnson and Kiwi Zack Scoular separated by just five points, the former with the advantage.

The Bridgestone GR86 Championship returns for round three of their season. The one-make series brings close, competitive racing, which has seen six different winners from six races so far.

Consistency has been key for CareVets Racing’s Hugo Allan, who has worked his way to a 52-point championship lead, with MacKenzie Motorsport’s Hayden Bakkerus and Syndicate Motorsport’s Justin Allen completing the top three.

Porsche, Mercedes, McLaren, IRC, and Toyota are the renowned manufacturers represented on the grid in this weekend’s third round of the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, which features at Teretonga for the first time in the series' history.

After two rounds, Rick Armstrong leads the Open class in a Porsche 992, William Exton leads GT4 in a McLaren Artura, and Marco Giltrap leads Junior Pro in a Porsche 992.

The national title commences this weekend in the Nexen Tyre NZ Mazda Racing Series, where a strong contingent from the North Island makes the journey to the far south to take on the South Island’s best.

Rex Edwards, the leader of the North Island series, and Will Kitching, the leader of the South Island series, face off for the first time this season in the exciting one-make series, with the likes of Stuart Lawton, Jesse Gould, Mac Templeton, Matt Dodd, and Mac Berkett, among others, adding to the challenge.

Also up for grabs over the four-round national series is the Founders Trophy, currently held by the North Island contingent in the battle between the North and South Islands.

Generations of renowned German manufacturer Porsche are represented in the Pirelli Porsche Race Series, which returns for the third round of their season and the first since November.

Daniel Angus has worked to a healthy lead in a Porsche 991.2, while Tim Robinson has carved out a slim advantage in the Porsche Club Championship in a Porsche 944 S2.

Nine Boxsters are confirmed for the round, Jacob Bellamy leading the charge in the #832 Boxster 2.5.

Tickets remain on sale for the Ascot Park Hotel Teretonga Park International, and for those unable to attend, the action will be broadcast live on Stuff Speedhub.

