Zagazeta Takes Feature Pole With Best Lap Of Teretonga Weekend

Sunday, 2 February 2025, 8:52 pm
Press Release: TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Zagazeta clocked the Toyota FT60s best ever time at Teretonga. Photo: Bruce Jenkins

Fresh from his impressive win in Saturday’s shortened race, the Peruvian was top dog in a four car M2 Competition lock out of the front two rows of the grid. Zagazeta’s best lap was the fastest ever recorded for the Toyota FT60 around the fast 2.62km track.

“The car just got better and better throughout the session, we have tried few things over the last few days but the team have done an incredible job with the car,” he said afterwards.

A cool morning air, dry conditions and a lack of any breeze to speak of meant fast times for the session and within four or five laps of the start of the session the fast times began to appear on the timing screen.

Lindblad’s first effort was a very quick 53.947 but that was quickly eclipsed by Johnson, then Zagazeta as M2 Competition’s even lower downforce settings than Saturday gave them what appeared to be a straight line speed advantage down Teretonga’s long 800m front straight.

Lindblad then released a superb 53.293 second lap which was the fastest of the weekend so far, two tenths up on Johnson’s best effort at that stage.

Tommy Smith for Giles Motorsport had clearly found speed from Saturday but so too did several others and at the ten minute mark in the 15 minute session there were no fewer than seven drivers who had clocked sub 54 second laps around the 2.62km track.

With three minutes to go Saturday winner Matias Zagazeta clocked a 53.447 lap, but that was still shy of Lindblad’s best. Arvid wound himself up for a final effort in the last three minutes, first clocking a 53.309 but that was beaten by a flying Zagazeta who put in his best after 11 laps with a 53.274. That proved to be unbeatable in the time remaining and it would be Zagazeta on pole position for the main race of the weekend.

Lindblad was a disappointed second, while the consistent Nikita Johnson did his fastest lap of the weekend for third on the grid. Michael Shin was on the pace in fourth having made the most of a great tow up the long straight from team mate Johnson, while Heuzenroeder was best of the rest for mtec Motorsport with another top five starting spot.

Fellow Australian Tommy Smith clocked the sixth fastest time for Giles Motorsport with Manson in seventh. Josh Pierson and Zack Scoular for mtec took eighth and ninth while Nicholas Monteiro was a good tenth in his mtec entry.

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship – Round 4 – Race 3 Qualifying

18Matias ZagazetaM2 CompetitionPER
24Arvid LindbladM2 CompetitionGBR
317Nikita JohnsonM2 CompetitionUSA
423Michael ShinM2 CompetitionKOR
55Patrick Heuzenroedermtec MotorsportAUS
616Tommy SmithGiles MotorsportAUS
769Sebastian MansonM2 CompetitionNZL
814Josh Piersonmtec MotorsportUSA
93Zack Scoularmtec MotorsportNZL
109Nicholas Monteiromtec MotorsportBRA
1115Nicolas StatiKiwi MotorsportAUS
1241Alex CrosbieGiles MotorsportNZL
1377Enzo YehM2 CompetitionTPE
1432Shawn Rashidmtec MotorsportUSA
1522Jett BowlingKiwi MotorsportUSA
1688James LawleyKiwi MotorsportCAN
1713Barrett WolfeGiles MotorsportUSA

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 – 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 – 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 – 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

