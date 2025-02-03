Teeing Off For A Cause: Honouring Norm Hewitt Through Golf Fundraisers

The Hewitt whānau invites you to join two extraordinary golf fundraisers in memory of beloved All Black and rugby icon Norm Hewitt, raising awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand (MND NZ). These events, organised by Norm's brother, Rob Hewitt and Norm’s wife, Arlene, are an opportunity to celebrate Norm’s legacy and support vital MND research and advocacy.

Norm Hewitt, a proud captain of the Hawke's Bay, Hurricanes, Wellington Lions and New Zealand Māori rugby teams, graced the rugby field with his strength and leadership, making 23 appearances for the All Blacks, including nine test matches. Norm’s journey with motor neurone disease (MND) came to an end in 2024, but his spirit and values endure through these golf fundraisers, embodying the Hewitt whānau’s commitment to making time count for others.

Event Details

Judgeford Golf Club: Friday, 14 February 2025

Omanu Golf Club: Friday, 21 February 2025

Both tournaments will feature the inclusive and fun-filled Four-Man Ambrose format, perfect for golfers of all abilities to come together, compete, and contribute to a meaningful cause.

All proceeds will support the Hewitt whānau’s mission to grow support, information, and advocacy, making time count for people living with motor neurone disease.

Make Time Count

MND is a devastating neurodegenerative disease, progressively robbing individuals of their ability to move, talk, and breathe. With no cure, the average life expectancy post-diagnosis is just two to three years. In New Zealand, approximately 400 people are living with MND at any time, facing significant emotional, financial, and physical challenges.

For Norm Hewitt, making time count wasn’t just a mantra—it was a way of life. Whether on the rugby field or in his personal pursuits, Norm believed in cherishing every moment and using time meaningfully.

These fundraisers reflect his enduring philosophy, ensuring people with MND and their families have the resources and support to do the same.

MND NZ works tirelessly to provide critical support, equipment, and advocacy for people affected by MND while funding groundbreaking research to improve lives.

Every dollar raised helps us make time count for those living with MND, ensuring they receive the support they need without delay.

The Hewitt whānau is also deeply committed to supporting research into MND, understanding its causes, and improving the lives of those impacted. Proceeds from these events will contribute directly to these vital efforts, helping to fund promising studies in New Zealand and globally.

Get Involved

Register for the events:

Judgeford Golf Club: Email manager@jgc.nz or call 04 235 7633.

Omanu Golf Club: Email manager@omanugolf.co.nz or call 07 575 5957.

Make a difference: Can’t join us? Support the cause by donating at MND NZ. Spread the word: Share our story and help us raise awareness of MND.

Join us on the green and honour Norm Hewitt’s legacy by making a difference in the lives of those facing MND. Together, we can drive change and hope.

© Scoop Media

