Ingram Wins Bert Hawthorne Cup At SKOPE Classic

Photo: Euan Cameron

Feilding’s Kevin Ingram claimed victory in the final race of the weekend at round four of the 2024/2025 SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series, securing the prestigious Bert Hawthorne Cup in the process.

Held at Christchurch’s Euromarque Motorsport Park as part of the SKOPE Classic, the Sunday afternoon race unfolded in damp conditions, adding an extra layer of challenge for the historic high-horsepower cars.

Ingram mastered the slippery circuit to take the win, with Christchurch’s Michael Collins (McRae GM1) finishing second and Dunedin’s Steve Ross (McRae GM1) rounding out the podium in third.

“I’m rapt,” said Ingram. “I’m really, really pleased with the result. I was lucky it rained—otherwise, I wouldn’t have been able to win, as I don’t have the fastest car. While I don’t mind the wet, I almost came unstuck once or twice.”

Now leading the overall standings by 18 points over Tony Galbraith, Ingram remains focused on reliability and consistency, taking the season race by race.

Race Recap: Wet-Weather Masterclass

Starting from the front after winning Saturday’s race, Michael Hey (McRae GM1) was quickly overtaken by teammate Michael Collins on the run to the first turn. However, by the end of the opening lap, Ingram had eased into the lead, demonstrating his wet-weather prowess as he managed the gap through to the end of the 12-lap race. Hey finished in fourth with the Lola T332 cars of Tony Galbraith and Bruce Kett fifth and sixth respectively.

A Category Battle Intensifies

Finishing in seventh overall, Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) led home Frank Karl (McLaren M10B) in the A category, tightening the points battle. Karl remains the class points leader on 264, but Roberts has closed the gap to just five points on 259.

At the post-race prizegiving, His Worship, the Mayor of Christchurch, Phil Mauger, awarded the Stan Redmond Memorial Trophy to Tony Roberts—his first time receiving the honour—recognised for embodying the spirit of F5000 racing that Redmond was renowned for.

Sunday Morning Handicap Race

Sunday’s eight-lap handicap race began under cool, cloudy conditions, with Tony Roberts (McLaren M10A) first across the line, followed by Frank Karl (McLaren M10B). Bruce Kett (Lola T332) finished third in his return after a mechanical failure during Saturday’s qualifying.

With the fastest cars expected to reach 280km/h into Turn 1, the field remained well-spaced, allowing the quicker drivers room to work through the pack. Michael Hey, starting last after his Saturday win, faced the biggest challenge but was forced to retire by lap six with broken half-shafts.

At the front, Steve Ross (McRae GM1) built a healthy lead, while Tony Galbraith (Lola T332) won a close battle for second, holding off Kevin Ingram (Lola T332), who finished third. Glenn Richards (Lola T332) crossed the line in fourth, while Michael Collins (STP McRae GM1) finished fifth.

In the A category, Tony Roberts once again edged out Frank Karl, finishing eighth and ninth respectively.

The series now takes a break until mid-March, when the cars return to the North Island for NZIGP Thunder at the Downs, held at Hampton Downs from 14-16 March. This penultimate round will be crucial in shaping the championship battle before the season finale.

Supporting the series in its 22nd season is SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Nova Tyres, Webdesign, Exide Batteries and Pacifica Shipping – who sea freight the cars for the New Zealand events. Their commitment ensures that this classic racing series remains a highlight of New Zealand’s motorsport calendar.

