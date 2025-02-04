Te Awamutu Floyd Masson Makes In-ring Return With Big Promoters

Floyd Masson will be returning to the ring on the 1st of March one of the biggest promoters in the Southern Hemisphere taking on Nigerian boxer, Austine Nnamdi.

Masson freshly off a close unanimous decision loss in Poland and an ear injury, will be now fighting on Matt and George Rose's No Limit Boxing show on the 1st of March in Brisbane Australia. He will be taking on Nigerian-born United Arab Emirates resident, Austine Nnamdi.

For those who don’t know No Limit Boxing well, they promote some of New Zealand and Australia's best boxers including former IBO World champion Mea Motu, World title contenders Andrei Mikhailovich, Jerome Pampellone, retired David Light, and former world champion Tim Tszyu and more. The promoter sells out arenas, and stadiums and has promoted major international events in the USA. Masson is currently signed with Ace Boxing Group under Angelo Di Carlo, however, this is still a career-defining opportunity to get massive exposure in Australia.

Since losing his IBO World title in 2023, Masson has been on a mission to climb the ranks again. Masson had an amazing victory over New Zealander Joshua Francis in August 2024, however, lost in a closer fight against world title contender Mateusz Masternak in November. Despite the loss, his close fight proves he belongs on the world stage against world-class opponents.

Between 2021 and 2024, Masson has been less active compared to the beginning of his career. However, it is expected Masson to have a busy 2025, starting with Austine Nnamdi. Despite his recent loss, Masson is still ranked 24th in the WBC, putting him on the edge for a potential world rankings position by the end of 2025.

He will be taking on the Nigerian boxer who lives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Austine Nnamdi. Nnamdi has a decent record of 11 wins and 4 losses with 10 of his wins coming by way of knockout. However, despite the decent record, only 4 of his wins were against people with positive records, one of them being a rematch. His biggest win was against the 10-year-long Nigerian Crusierweight champion Chidi Enoma (33 - 6 - 2), however, Enoma is way past his prime and was coming off a 3-loss streak. Nnamdi has yet to win a professional boxing title in his career.

This fight will be on the Liam Wilson vs Youssef Dib undercard. One other New Zealander to be on the card will be Hawarden-born Nicila Costello who will be taking on Brianna Harrison.

