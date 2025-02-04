Elina Ussher Set To Race Her 20th Kathmandu Coast To Coast In A Row

Nelson-based multisport athlete Elina Ussher will line up this Saturday for her 20th consecutive Kathmandu Coast to Coast. Originally from Finland, Ussher has become a prominent figure in Ne Zealand's endurance racing scene, having raced the event more than any other woman in the Kathmandu Coast to Coast’s 42-year history. She has secured four Longest Day titles since her debut in 2006 and has achieved podium finishes in all but four of her races. She is currently ranke second among the women's field for this weekend’s event

Reflecting on her journey, Ussher shares, "Doing sport is my life. I've been doing it for so long, s my body is used to it. I get more stressed if I have to sit down for a couple of hours." She emphasizes the significance of the Kathmandu Coast to Coast race, noting, "Coast is almost the onl multisport race left in the country—that's one of the reasons why I'm racing it time after time. I would say that the course is probably the best in the world for a race like that."

At nearly 49 years old, Ussher continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience and dedication. She acknowledges the challenges that come with age and experience, advising her younger self, "Not to worry too much about what others are doing, and get your nutrition right! I still have so many things I can improve there."

Despite facing physical challenges, including a "munted" right shoulder due to past dislocations and arthritis, as well as a recent sciatic nerve issue, Ussher remains undeterred. She credits her longevity in the sport to a combination of body maintenance and luck, stating, "Massage is expensive, all the maintenance is expensive, so fortunately I'm not spending that much money on those things. I always have some little niggles."

Ussher's recent victory at Opotiki's final Motu Challenge race underscores her enduring passion an readiness for the upcoming Coast to Coast. As she prepares for this milestone event, she remains as determined as ever to challenge for victory in the iconic multisport race, which spans from the West Coast to the East Coast of the South Island.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

