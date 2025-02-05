TVNZ Celebrates A New Era Of Shortland Street With Innovative Launch Campaign

Shortland Street: New Blood kicks off on Monday 10th February, stepping into an exciting and action packed three night a week format.

Supporting this new era is a bold new marketing campaign, culminating in the first episode streaming live on TikTok at the same time it airs on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+.

The TikTok stream will feature live Q & A’s, as well as in-the-moment reactions from the Shortland Street cast – fan favourites, Courtenay Louise and Ngahuia Piripi (who play Monique and Esther respectively), will be joined by newcomers Nepia Takuira-Mita, Tessa Rao and Madeleine McCarthy.

A split screen live stream will capture all the emotions and funny moments as the five actors get together and discuss their characters’ storylines, and what’s coming up for them.

This is the first time TVNZ will screen local drama content on TikTok, having previously streamed a live Matariki music celebration on the social media platform.

TVNZ’s Chief Revenue Officer Valerie Walshe says, “This year, Shortland Street steps into a thrilling new phase, and our team have developed an innovative campaign to match. I’m looking forward to seeing current fans and new fans connect with our TikTok screening, and the exciting content still to come later in the season, as the iconic show returns for 2025”.

The live TikTok screening is bolstered by a multi-channelled promotional campaign across radio, digital, out of home, on air and social platforms.

