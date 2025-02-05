Top Tips For The BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival

One of the best and brightest events of the season is nearly here. From 13-16 February the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival celebrates the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Snake at South Auckland’s Manukau Sports Bowl.

The free-ticketed family event showcases more than 500 beautiful handmade lanterns, including a new snake lantern, a magnificent dragon and the Lantern Boulevard to surprise and delight visitors.

There will be a full schedule of performances including lion dancers, singers, dance troupes, comedy, and martial arts troupes. Plus, activities for the whole whānau, including a cultural courtyard featuring traditional clothing for hire and traditional and contemporary art and crafts, retail stalls, the BNZ Basketball Court, family movie screenings, amusement rides for the kids, fireworks displays and a feast of delicious street food from the Auckland Night Markets.

The BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival is delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council.

Here’s what you need to know

Get your free tickets

Tickets to the event are FREE and easy to book, simply download tickets from universe.com. Your ticket will also give you free public transport on any Auckland Transport bus or train to and from the event – just show your event ticket to the driver.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

While tickets will be available at the gates throughout the festival, visitors are encouraged to book online to save time at the entrances.

Tickets for Saturday 15 February are selling out fast, but there are still tickets available across the other Festival days. There are plenty of ways to discover the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival – make it a fun after-school adventure on Thursday 13 February, a unique Valentine’s Day experience on Friday 14 February, or a whānau Sunday lunch visit on Sunday 16 February.

Plan your travel in advance

Parking restrictions and road closures will be in place around the festival grounds, so plan your travel ahead of time. The easiest way is to use Auckland Transport buses and trains and use the AT Mobile app, Journey Planner or visit the timetables page for scheduled bus times.

Just remember to download your event tickets to your phone or print your ticket and keep it for the return journey home.

For those who opt to cycle to the event, there will be bike racks available. Check out Auckland Transport’s walking and biking paths to help you plan your bike journey.

Opening hours of the festival are: 13 and 14 February: 3pm – 10pm; 15 and 16 February: 1pm – 10pm.

Bring with you

Your friends and family – the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival is a great group outing and a family-friendly event with something for all ages.

An empty water bottle – there will be free water stations on site to fill up your bottle.

Sunblock and layers – Auckland’s weather can be unpredictable – bring sunblock, warm layers and a raincoat.

Cash – while most stalls have eftpos, some may only take cash.

Leave at home

No alcohol, cigarettes or vapes will be allowed at the festival, which is smoke-free, alcohol-free and family friendly.

Please do not bring commercial photography equipment into the festival.

Dogs are not allowed at the festival (with the exception of service dogs).

At the festival

To make the most of your festival experience, check out the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival website for performance schedules, BNZ basketball court times, movies, maps and more.

Take in the mainstage performances from the BNZ Grandstand.

A large outdoor movie screen, provided by Hong Kong’s home carrier Cathay Pacific, will be showing a series of family-friendly short films that highlight its Disney+ offering onboard.

Be sure to stop by Auckland Council’s stall to be in to win some great prizes. Simply show your love for Tāmaki Makaurau by snapping a selfie at its photo booth and let Aucklanders know you’ll be voting in the 2025 local elections to win. You can even check if you’re enrolled to ensure you’ll receive voting papers.

Please help us to reach our 70% waste diversion goal by using the recycling bins on site.

More Lunar New Year celebrations

As part of the celebrations Vector Lights – the partnership between Vector, Auckland Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency – will present a dazzling Year of the Snake-inspired animated light show on the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 11-16 February. The light shows will run every 15 minutes between 9pm and midnight.

Lunar New Year celebrations are also happening in Auckland’s city centre in a festival of uplifting colours, sounds, tastes and beats from across Asia, from 26 January to 22 February. You can find out about the city centre happenings at OurAuckland and don’t forget to check out the new Bao and Boba pan-Asian eateries initiative.

Notes

The first Auckland Lantern Festival was delivered in 2000 by the Asia New Zealand Foundation in partnership with then Auckland City Council at Albert Park. The event has since grown to be the largest cultural festival in the region, taking place over four days.

In 2023 BNZ became the naming rights partner of both the Auckland Lantern Festival and the Auckland Diwali Festival. The announcement of the partnership can be found HERE

Imagery for the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival at the Manukau Sports Bowl in 2024 can be found HERE

© Scoop Media

