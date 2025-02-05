Aussie Artist & OG Mixtape Master Dixie Collabs With Superstar Snoop Dogg

TITLE: CRACKIN’ LIKE DAT

ARTIST: DIXIE FEAT SNOOP DOGG

LABEL: MIND THE FLOOR / SONY MUSIC ITALY

OUT NOW!!

AUSSIE ARTIST

Mixtape OG Dixie teams up with the global phenomenon Snoop Dogg

Dixie’s releases have amassed over 3 Million+ streams across various platforms

Dixie’s releases have been signed to labels such as: Central Station Records and Ministry of Sound in Australia and 2Dutch, Force of Habit, Black Hole Recordings, Aholic, Melodicity, and Enforce overseas

Dixie has toured across Europe, USA, Canada, New Zealand and all over Asia

Crackin’ Like Dat is already at 225k+ streams on Spotify

Added to Apple Music: New Music Daily & New in Dance

Top 20 Amazon Music U.S Breakthrough Songs (Dance / Electronic)



Aussie Artist and undisputed Mixtape King Dixie teams up with the global phenomenon that is Snoop Dogg, to deliver a high-energy tech house banger that seamlessly blends groovy beats with Snoop's iconic vocals. This dance floor anthem fuses cutting-edge production with a touch of West Coast cool, creating a track that's both electrifying and unforgettable.

How did Snoop Dogg come to be on this release? Dixie explains that: “My people spoke to his people's, people's, people! Seriously though, it's literally been my dream since I was 10 years old (when I got Snoop's first album 'Doggystyle' on CD) to have a feature from him on a track. I love making fun, bumpy tunes, and Snoop's vocals are perfectly suited to it.”

Having topped DJ Top 50 lists over multiple years, and having toured with Aussie faves Bombs Away, Dixie has seen and done it all. His remixes and tracks have amassed 3 Million+ streams across various platforms with 3 releases featured in the ARIA Chart and he’s toured across Europe, the U.S, Canada, New Zealand, and all over Asia. Dixie has released music and compilations on Central Station Records and Ministry of Sound in Australia and on 2Dutch, Force of Habit, Black Hole Recordings, Aholic, Melodicity and Enforce overseas.

‘Crackin’ Like Dat’ is released on international label ‘Mind the Floor’ (home to Artists such as Sigala, R3HAB, Riton, KSHMR, Sam Feldt & more).

