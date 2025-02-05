Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SODA BOYZ Release Sophomore Album 'Not Boyz Anymore' While On Tour In Australia

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 7:38 pm
Press Release: Papaiti Records

SODA BOYZ are Aotearoa's premier proponents of slowcore, having honed their delivery to emphasize the negative space, leaving audiences hanging on every note. On this day they release their sophomore album Not Boyz Anymore. The band are currently mid-tour in Australia, with 7 shows remaining.

Not Boyz Anymore is meditative, methodical and desolately beautiful. While it shares sonic territory with bands like Duster and Slint, you can hear the influence of Aotearoa and it's landscapes on the composition. Recorded with renowned New Zealand engineer James Goldsmith and mastered by Carl Saff, it is perhaps the best distillation of the band's sound to date. Pieced together over 3 years, Not Boyz Anymore is woven into the band's aging through trauma, memories, loss and coming to terms with transitioning.

The band, made up of Fi Carr (they/she), Josh Finegan (he/him) and Jules Rosenbrook (he/him), formed in Te Papaioea and still orbits the lower North Island. Their debut album Farewell Spit was released in mid-2020 which precluded touring. Weirdo Wasteland described Farewell Spit as "a record of ebbs, flows and stillness – imposing peaks, impossibly deep valleys and serene wide plains." Audiences will be treated to songs from both albums on the upcoming tour.

SODA BOYZ's live show has been described as mesmerising and "hauntingly beautiful" (The Mousai). Their current 11-date tour around the East Coast features support by kindred artists Potential (Sydney) and Craning (Brisbane). It is SODA BOYZ's first visit in almost 7 years and is not to be missed.

Not Boyz Anymore is out digitally everywhere today February 5th!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Papaiti Records on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 