SODA BOYZ Release Sophomore Album 'Not Boyz Anymore' While On Tour In Australia

SODA BOYZ are Aotearoa's premier proponents of slowcore, having honed their delivery to emphasize the negative space, leaving audiences hanging on every note. On this day they release their sophomore album Not Boyz Anymore. The band are currently mid-tour in Australia, with 7 shows remaining.

Not Boyz Anymore is meditative, methodical and desolately beautiful. While it shares sonic territory with bands like Duster and Slint, you can hear the influence of Aotearoa and it's landscapes on the composition. Recorded with renowned New Zealand engineer James Goldsmith and mastered by Carl Saff, it is perhaps the best distillation of the band's sound to date. Pieced together over 3 years, Not Boyz Anymore is woven into the band's aging through trauma, memories, loss and coming to terms with transitioning.

The band, made up of Fi Carr (they/she), Josh Finegan (he/him) and Jules Rosenbrook (he/him), formed in Te Papaioea and still orbits the lower North Island. Their debut album Farewell Spit was released in mid-2020 which precluded touring. Weirdo Wasteland described Farewell Spit as "a record of ebbs, flows and stillness – imposing peaks, impossibly deep valleys and serene wide plains." Audiences will be treated to songs from both albums on the upcoming tour.

SODA BOYZ's live show has been described as mesmerising and "hauntingly beautiful" (The Mousai). Their current 11-date tour around the East Coast features support by kindred artists Potential (Sydney) and Craning (Brisbane). It is SODA BOYZ's first visit in almost 7 years and is not to be missed.

Not Boyz Anymore is out digitally everywhere today February 5th!

